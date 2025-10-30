Beacon 2 Makes a Powerful Debut at HLTH 2025

Beacon 2

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon shone bright at HLTH 2025, where attendees got an exclusive first look at Beacon 2 , the company’s next-generation Far-UVC continuous disinfection system. The debut sparked remarkable buzz among healthcare innovators, media, and industry leaders eager to experience the technology that’s transforming the way we clean and disinfect indoor environments in schools, gyms, healthcare systems, and at home. Beacon 1 sold out almost immediately and now after 12 months of adding improvements and extensive testing, the new and improved Beacon 2 is available to individuals and businesses in the US – just in time for the holidays and flu season. “Beacon technology is raising the bar for disinfection and cleaning standards across industries but I'm especially excited by the pathogen elimination I'm seeing in hospitals. The price point and the efficacy make this a no-brainer for any healthcare system interested in better outcomes," says Howard Fullman, former Medical Director, Kaiser Permanente, Chief Medical Officer, Beacon.While hospitals are implementing Beacons in operating rooms and oncology units, individuals are taking health into their own hands this season and installing Beacons at home – underscoring the growing popularity of Far-UVC technology for pathogen elimination. While most available technology is designed to disinfect a cell phone or a small object, Beacon uses Far-UVC to continuously disinfect both air and surfaces, eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.Throughout the four-day event, Beacon’s booth drew a steady stream of clinicians, executives, and investors eager to see the compact, design-forward device in action. Live demonstrations showcased Beacon 2’s continuous-clean performance and intuitive design—proving that advanced pathogen control can be both beautiful and effective.“HLTH 2025 was a turning point in brand visibility for us,” said Brian Clark, CEO and co-founder. “Seeing how quickly people connected with our next generation Beacon 2 confirmed that the world is ready for Beacon’s patented continuous disinfection technology.”The showcase solidified Beacon position at the forefront of the next wave of UVC innovation, underscoring its growing reputation as the leader in Far-UVC 3.0.A Smarter Way to Protect Your SpaceBeacon’s continuous-clean technology operates 24/7, eliminating pathogens without chemicals, filters, or human intervention. Designed for both homes and businesses, Beacon 2 integrates seamlessly into everyday life—working quietly in the background to deliver round-the-clock protection and peace of mind.Why People Love It:-Safe, continuous protection: Far-UVC 222nm light fights germs in the air and on surfaces 24/7, eliminating recontamination gaps and reducing transmission.-Plug-and-play operation: Plugs into a standard outlet—no special wiring required, operates autonomously-Smart control: Manage and schedule your Beacon from your phone (iOS & Android).-Built to last: Replaceable lamp extends product life up indefinitelyDesigned for Modern Living:Beacon 2 is compact (5.6” x 5.6” x 2.6”) and compatible with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Every unit includes a wall mount, power cord, and hardware for easy setup. The device also meets rigorous ASHRAE air-quality standards, ensuring both safety and performance in occupied spaces.Trusted by leading medical institutions, schools, and forward-thinking families alike, Beacon’s Far-UVC technology is setting a new standard of clean.###About Beacon###Beacon is the leader in Far-UVC 222nm continuous disinfection for occupied spaces. Using patented Far-UVC 222nm light technology, Beacon safely neutralizes up to 99.99% of airborne and surface pathogens—including viruses, bacteria, and mold—in real-time. Unlike traditional disinfection methods that require evacuation or provide only temporary disinfection, Beacon operates continuously in homes, healthcare facilities, schools, offices, and other critical environments without disrupting daily operations for continuous disinfection of environmental pathogens. With intelligent sensors and proprietary algorithms that maintain stringent safety thresholds, Beacon delivers measurable pathogen reduction while reducing operational costs and illness burden. Learn more at www.beaconlight.co

