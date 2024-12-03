Ahava Productions Announces: Upcoming Film Series 'THIRST' Entering Pre-Production in time for Giving Tuesday

Thirst

Upcoming Film Series "THIRST”

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahava Productions , a leading international Catholic film production company, has today revealed their plans to begin pre-production on its highly anticipated new series, “ THIRST ” with filming expected to begin in early 2025.THIRST will be a contemplative experience through film - utilizing the silence of the desert to allow God’s love and mercy to fill our hearts and as we journey toward eternal life. An episodic series, THIRST will take the viewer through a prayerful 40 days and 40 nights in the desert– a place where we encounter not only a landscape of sand, brutal sunlight, crumbing rock and tumbleweeds, but also a place of silence, solitude, and stillness, where all that is not of God can be stripped.Ahava Productions is a non-profit faith-based production company that relies on donors and supporters to join together in community to create and distribute films and music that bring beauty, light, and truth to our world. Ahava is excited to reveal their plans for THIRST in time for Giving Tuesday, “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity,” and a day that encourages people to do good. This Giving Tuesday, Ahava is hopeful that generous hearts throughout the world will join them to further their mission to evangelize through magnificent film & creative arts that inspire the soul. Every act, every dollar, every prayer connects us in our journeys and fosters the development of a better world together.Since the release of their first film series, Anima in 2014, Ahava Productions has been on an apostolate mission to inspire and educate through magnificent movies that inspire the soul. For 10 years, they have been spreading the news of the Gospel to all corners of the earth, releasing 79 total productions, in both Spanish and English.This Giving Tuesday, Ahava Productions gives thanks to God for the growing community supporting their efforts of creating and distributing film and music that brings beauty, hope, and healing into our world that has a desperate THIRST for Truth.“We thank you for your support, your prayers, and your generosity to make productions like this possible. We ask that you pray for this production. This is a very important work because our world desperately needs prayer, silence, solitude– because God wants to fill us with His love and mercy.”~ Bishop Donald HyingHead over to www.ahavaproductions.org to learn how you can donate to the production of important works like THIRST, and become an integral part of the mission of Ahava Productions.For information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Jen Boersma (jen@foleypr.com) of Foley PR.

