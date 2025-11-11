Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives elevates to a five star adults only island retreat

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Summer Restaurant at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Wellness and recreational activities at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Sunset at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

MALDIVES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been reimagined as a five star, adults only sanctuary, setting a new standard for refined relaxation amidst the Maldives’ pristine surroundings. This repositioning ushers in a fresh chapter for the resort, unveiling thoughtfully designed spaces, curated dining experiences, and enhanced leisure facilities, all reflecting its promise - For Those Who’ve Outgrown Ordinary.DiningThe resort’s culinary landscape has been completely reimagined with the introduction of two signature restaurants.Summer, the resort’s open-air, beachfront restaurant, is set to open in late November. Capturing the vibrant energy of southern coastal cuisine, it brings to life a lively grill concept inspired by the laid-back charm of Louisiana. The menu celebrates flame-grilled specialities, gourmet burgers, and hearty comfort dishes, served in a beach-style setting that transitions effortlessly from the warmth of the afternoon to the relaxed rhythm of the evening.Corals, opening in mid-December, introduces a semi-fine dining experience within an elegantly enclosed, air-conditioned space inspired by the island’s underwater world. Its menu highlights refined global and French influences, complemented by a carefully curated wine selection and live jazz performances that enhance the restaurant’s sophisticated ambience.Wellness & RecreationFurther enriching the guest experience, the newly expanded Sports and Recreation Centre, set to open in mid-November, features a badminton court, newly introduced pickleball and tennis courts, and a dedicated table tennis hub, catering to the growing demand for social and wellness-focused experiences. These enhancements bring a renewed sense of energy and connection to the resort, ensuring every guest can find the perfect balance between activity and leisure during their stay.Guest Experience EnhancementsRecognising the importance of comfort and connection throughout the guest journey, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has unveiled a thoughtfully designed Guest Waiting Lounge for travellers arriving early or departing late. The lounge features plush seating, soft lighting, signature teas and coffees, Wi-Fi access, and a curated reading corner, complemented by washroom and shower facilities, providing a tranquil space to unwind before the next leg of the journey.Speaking on the reopening, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, shared, “Our vision was to create a sanctuary where adults can reconnect, relax, and rediscover the magic of island life in an elevated yet effortless setting. Every space, from our new dining venues to our wellness and recreation facilities, has been designed to celebrate experiences that feel personal and inspiring.”With these enhancements, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to experience an island escape where contemporary elegance meets Maldivian charm which is perfectly crafted for those who’ve outgrown the ordinary. For more details and bookings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com/cinnamon-hakuraa-huraa-maldives

