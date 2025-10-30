2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final locked in

Release date: 30/10/25

The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final will roll into town to settle the Supercars Championship on the Adelaide Street Circuit from 3-6 December 2026.

The blockbuster final event of the 2026 Supercars Championship was confirmed this morning, with the winner of the Supercars Championship crowned on Sunday December 6.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final this year enters an exciting new era, with a new naming rights sponsor and a new format, which sees Adelaide host the final event of a three-event finals series.

The new format will see spectators enjoy an additional 100km high-energy Friday race, providing the most Supercars racing in the history of the event at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Tickets are still available for this year’s bp Adelaide Grand Final from 27-30 November, including the Saturday and Sunday Night Concerts headlined by Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC. For more information visit adelaidegrandfinal.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The bp Adelaide Grand Final is going to take everything you knew about the Adelaide 500 to a new level.

We’re thrilled to have the 2026 Supercars decider locked in for the first weekend of December next year.

Preparations are well underway and excitement is building for this year’s event in just under a month.

I encourage everyone to get a hold of a ticket while they still can.

Attributable to SA Motorsport Board CEO Mark Warren

With anticipation at an all-time high for the bp Adelaide Grand Final next month as the culmination of the new down-to-the wire Supercars Finals Series format, it’s great to have next year’s date locked in for fans to be able to back up all the action in 2026.

The new format is a fitting conclusion to a year of fierce competition, and we’re proud to see it culminate on the streets of Adelaide again in December next year.