Space Continuum Redefines Design & Innovation, Bringing Cognitive Robotics to NA in Partnership with NEURA Robotics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized in major publications including Afrotech, Black Enterprise & more, Space Continuum, a leading design and operations firm, is at the forefront of revolutionizing everyday life with robotics. Through ContinuumX.ai , Space Continuum’s technology division, they have partnered with NEURA Robotics' groundbreaking solutions including 4NE1 (Humanoid Teammate), the world’s first cognitive humanoid robot, and MiPA (My Intelligent Personal Assistant) a versatile multi-purpose assistant, into industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, and manufacturing. NEURA Robotics is the German pioneer of cognitive robotics, to introduce next-generation humanoid and assistive robots across North America.

The Role of Cognitive Robotics (MiPA) (4NE1)

NEURA Robotics’ innovations directly support people where they need it most: In healthcare and elderly care, MiPA helps with patient assistance, reminders, delivering meal trays and more, freeing up caregivers to spend more time on personal care. Through its sensors and AI, MiPA can detect people safely, understand gestures, voice, and integrate with wearables for vital data. It assists with daily routines, which supports independence and enhances safety for elderly or infirm individuals. MiPA has the ability to act as an adaptive teaching partner in classrooms, greets and assists guests in hospitality and can perform room service or cleaning tasks in hotels.

In manufacturing automation, 4NE1 adds value by taking on complex industrial tasks such as machine tending, quality inspection, material handling, and operating in unstructured and changing environments with adaptive control and human-robot collaboration. Space Continuum's newly appointed President Joshua Johnson champions a new era of technology as “A Human-Centered Future, ” offering a solution to workforce challenges.

Solving Workforce & Operational Challenges

• Organizations across North America face mounting workforce shortages, rising costs, and operational pressures:

• Healthcare: The U.S. projects a shortage of more than 1.1 million nurses by 2030 (American Nurses Association). Nearly 45% of healthcare workers report frequent burnout. (Mayo Clinic, 2024).

• Education: Almost 300,000 teachers and staff exited the U.S. public education system in 2022–23, leading to larger class sizes and lower student engagement (NEA).

• Hospitality: Over 80% of hotels report staffing shortages, particularly in housekeeping and guest services, with turnover exceeding 70% annually in some roles (AHLA, 2024).

• Manufacturing: The U.S. could face 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030, costing the economy $1 trillion annually (Deloitte/Manufacturing Institute).

“This partnership represents a new era for North America. Together with NEURA Robotics, we’re introducing technology that doesn’t just automate, it collaborates. By solving real workforce challenges, we’re helping industries improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and create human-centered environments where people and robots work side by side.” said Joshua Johnson, President of Space Continuum.

About Space Continuum

Founded in 2016, Space Continuum is a leader in interior design, procurement, and operations, trusted by Fortune 500s, public agencies, and private enterprises. Its new division, ContinuumX.ai, serves as the innovation hub, focused on robotics, automation, and AI-driven business solutions. www.spacecontinuumllc.com

About NEURA Robotics

Based in Metzingen, Germany, NEURA Robotics is the global leader in cognitive robotics. By combining safety, AI, and advanced human-robot interaction, NEURA develops humanoid and assistive robots designed to collab.

