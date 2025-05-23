Mahdi Theater Acclaimed Stage Play 'Bronzeville The Musical' Set for ENCORE at NYC Legendary Apollo Theater Sunday 5/25

Bronzeville the Musical flier

A Soul-Stirring Tribute to Faith, Legacy, and Courage Highlighting the Rich History of Bronzeville, Chicago.

The motivation behind this musical was born from a need to reshape the negative narratives surrounding Black teens. Our history is rich & it’s our responsibility as artists to carry that torch forward” — Producer & Director Margaret Mahdi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to DONYC.com describes "The play is a thought provoking soulful musical about a father who guides his wayward son on a journey of his ancestral history to inspire his son to accept his greatness." The Mahdi Theatre Company is proud to announce its upcoming encore performance of Bronzeville, The Musical. A production that celebrates the enduring legacy of Bronzeville’s vibrant history. With a strong media presence from top publications including Fox32 News, WGN9, ABC7, and more, their story has reached a wider audience and visibility within the industry. Bronzeville, The Musical is leaving the windy city to hit center stage at The Apollo in the heart of New York.

On Sunday May 25th, Bronzeville, The Musical will be on their way to the iconic Apollo Theater (253 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027). They are set to perform a poignant and captivating journey of a father who guides his wayward teenage son on an enlightening path through their ancestral roots. This soulful musical resonates with themes of redemption, faith, legacy, and the courage of a community, emphasizing the crucial role of history in preserving identity and heritage. Reflecting on the Great Migration from the South to Chicago, it showcases the resilience and brilliance of Black history and culture. With a unique narrative designed to engage today’s audience, Bronzeville, The Musical seeks to reshape the dialogue surrounding urban Black youth, transforming the often-neglected narrative into one of inspiration and empowerment. This dynamic story promises to ignite the soul of Chicago and touch hearts across diverse backgrounds.

Get Tickets Here

RSVP for MEDIA CREDENTIALS to Cover Bronzeville The Musical

“The motivation behind this musical was born from a need to reshape the negative narratives surrounding Black teens,” said Producer and Director Margaret Mahdi. “Our history is rich with individuals who paved the way, and it’s our responsibility as artists to carry that torch forward. In the wake of events like George Floyd’s tragedy and the ongoing migration issues today, Bronzeville, The Musical represents a crucial point in starting these vital discussions. We have much work ahead, but I’m grateful for the chance to lead this charge.”

About the Mahdi Theatre Company

Dedicated to enriching cultural appreciation through the arts, the Mahdi Theatre Company empowers the community with impactful artistic programming, scholarship initiatives, and thought-provoking productions. Committed to educating, uplifting, inspiring, and entertaining, the Mahdi Theatre Company aims to ignite a cultural revolution in the performing arts, harnessing the divine talents of its artists.

IG: Bronzevillethemusical

Youtube: BronzevilleTheMusical

For media inquiries regarding Bronzeville The Musical please contact: Briahna Gatlin, b.gatlin@swankpublishing.com

