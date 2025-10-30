Girls Soccer Network Announces SocceristaFest 2026 in Partnership with COPA STC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is proud to announce the launch of SocceristaFest, set to take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at the revolutionary COPA Soccer Training Center ( COPA STC ) in Walnut Creek, California.Designed for girls 9-16 and their parents, SocceristaFest is a one-day immersive experience that blends soccer culture, education, inspiration, and connection — both on and off the pitch. The event will bring together top-tier professionals, athletes, and industry leaders to explore a range of topics, including performance and mental health, social media for today’s young athlete, and future career paths in the women’s soccer world.“SocceristaFest is going to be a day of serious education and serious fun,” said Jen Gruskoff, CEO of Girls Soccer Network. “We want to energize and excite this community — not just through workshops and speakers, but across powerful experiences where girls engage with one another, with the pros they admire, and with COPA’s revolutionary technology.”Program Highlights IncludePanels and workshops on mental fortitude, nutrition, strength and conditioning, financial planning for parents, and navigating social media with confidence“What’s Your Soccer Future?” — a live session exploring careers in the women’s soccer industry on and off the fieldMeet & greets with NWSL starsBrand activations, content creation booths, and dynamic breakout sessions for players and parents alikeInteractive experiences with COPA STC’s cutting-edge training and talent ID technology“We’re thrilled to collaborate with GSN on SocceristaFest 2026 — an event that celebrates and supports women and girls in the sport we love,” said Chelsea Stewart, GM of COPA STC. “At COPA, we’re passionate about creating opportunities for players to grow, connect, and be inspired. This partnership reflects everything we stand for.”About COPA STCLocated in Walnut Creek, CA, COPA STC is a world-class indoor soccer training facility known for its advanced development technology and data-driven talent identification tools. COPA offers unmatched access to elite soccer training environments for players of all ages and levels.About Girls Soccer NetworkGirls Soccer Network is a media company and mentorship platform that exists to empower and amplify girls and women in the beautiful game. Through its national ambassador program, original content, and community events, GSN serves as a cultural hub for the next generation of girl soccer players.Sponsorship & Media InquiriesFor sponsorship opportunities or media requests, please contact:Katherine SamuelMarketing & Events Coordinator, Girls Soccer Networkksamuel@girlssoccernetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.