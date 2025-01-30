Girls Soccer Network Partners with COPA Soccer Training Center’s Mission to Revolutionize Talent Identification

GSN to Amplify COPA STC’s Current Initiative for Youth Soccer Players, with Top Performers to Attend Racing Louisville’s Talent ID Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) and COPA Soccer Training Center (COPA STC) are thrilled to announce a partnership to advance the game of soccer through innovative technology and talent identification. This collaboration highlights GSN’s commitment to promoting COPA’s mission of utilizing cutting-edge tools to elevate player potential and transform talent identification in the sport.From now through February 16, 2025, COPA STC offers an incredible opportunity to soccer players nationwide: 1,000 free assessment slots to experience the game-changing COPA Score. This advanced evaluation system measures players’ technical, physical, cognitive, and skeletal age metrics, providing an objective, data-driven benchmark that sets a new standard for talent identification. It removes traditional biases that exist in talent ID, by leveraging objective information. By leveraging these assessments, players gain invaluable insights into their performance and potential.As part of this exciting initiative, top-performing players from the COPA Score assessments will be invited to participate in Racing Louisville’s Talent ID Day on February 23 in the Bay Area. This exclusive event offers players a unique chance to showcase their abilities on a prestigious stage, bridging the gap between grassroots talent and professional opportunities. Bev Yanez, head coach of Racing Louisville, has expressed her support for COPA STC and promoting youth player development and identification: “We’re passionate about identifying talent and providing environments for players to grow. Collaborating with COPA STC on this initiative helps us advance this mission and discover promising players who could represent Racing Louisville.”GSN will amplify this initiative through its extensive platforms, including its website, newsletters, social media channels, and podcast sponsorships. “We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower players and foster growth in the sport,” said Jen Gruskoff, founder of GSN. “The COPA Score assessments and Racing Louisville’s Talent ID Day are incredible opportunities for players to showcase their skills and access pathways. We’re proud to partner with COPA STC to realize this vision.” With a shared passion for empowering players and creating pathways for success, GSN will ensure this opportunity reaches a wide audience of aspiring athletes, parents, and coaches.GSN, COPA STC, and Racing Louisville are all committed to fostering young players to shine on the professional stage. “By combining GSN’s influential voice in the soccer community with our innovative COPA Score assessments, we’re creating a pathway for players to unlock their potential and get exposure at the next level. The game is growing, more young players are making breakthroughs than ever before and clubs are looking for their next star,” said Barry McCabe, COPA STC Director.Players ages 15 to 22 can sign up for their free COPA Score assessment at COPA STC now through February 16. On February 23, the top performers from the assessment will be invited to showcase their skills at a Talent ID Day in front of scouts from the NWSL’s Racing Louisville and the USL’s Oakland Roots. At least one female and one male player will earn a first-team trial with these clubs–the best first step for a young player to turn professional. Read more about the COPA STC initiative and sign up here . For more information about the partnership, visit GSN’s Website or the announcement press release from Racing Louisville or COPA STC About Girls Soccer Network: Girls Soccer Network is a leading platform celebrating and supporting women and girls in soccer. Through its website, social media, podcasts, and other verticals, GSN provides resources, inspiration, and opportunities to players, parents, and coaches across the soccer community.About COPA Soccer Training Center: COPA STC is a premier soccer training facility dedicated to revolutionizing the game through state-of-the-art technology and data-driven methodologies. Located in Walnut Creek, CA, COPA STC empowers players of all ages and skill levels to reach their highest potential.

