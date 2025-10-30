ICAIE ANNOUNCES CREATION OF THE MUSEUM OF ILLICIT SHADOWS (MIS) AS A VIRTUAL KNOWLEDGE HUB IN FIGHTING ILLICIT ECONOMIES

Museum of Illicit Shadows (MIS) ICAIE

MIS will Shine the Light on the Dark Forces Shaping the Global Underworld

We must innovate force-multiplying solutions and pathfinding actions against Illicit economies to meet today’s multi-dimensional security threats posed by organized crime and illicit trade decisively.” — David M. Luna

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE), led by former U.S. diplomat and national security official, David M. Luna, announced today the creation of the digital Museum of illicit Shadows (MIS), in partnership with Shadowverse Media and RAD Original Creations (RADOC). Building on the earlier creation of its forthcoming docuseries, Illicit Economies of the Shadowverse: The Dark Forces Shaping the Global Underworld. (“The Shadowverse”), ICAIE will be the MIS co-curator shining a light on the victims of illicit trafficking networks, drug cartels, and other transnational criminal organizations (TCOs).ICAIE is proud to be associated with futurist and anthropologist Sam Rad (Samantha Radocchia) who will serve as co-Curator of MIS.“The museum is a first of its kind virtual knowledge hub dedicated to educating global communities on the harms and impacts on international security of crime convergence and Illicit economies around the world,” said Sam Rad.Illicit economies are the lifeblood of today’s bad actors, enabling kleptocrats to loot their countries, criminal organizations to co-opt states and export violence and terrorist groups to finance their attacks against our societies. Across today’s global threat environment, criminals and bad actors exploit natural disasters, human misery and market shocks for illicit enrichment.“Illicit economies and greed crimes are not harmless and have tremendous human, economic, societal, environmental, and security costs and consequences,” said David M. Luna.The lucrative criminal activities enabling and fueling the multi trillion-dollar illicit economies include the smuggling and trafficking of narcotics, opioids, weapons, humans, counterfeit and pirated goods; illegal tobacco and alcohol products; illegally harvested timber, wildlife and fish; pillaged oil, diamonds, gold, natural resources and precious minerals; and other contraband commodities. As of 2025, illicit trade has emerged as a Top 5 World Economy (GDP), yielding criminals, bad actors, and threat illicit networks an estimated $3-5 trillion a year.“From the dense forests of the Amazon to the bustling ports and free trade zones around the world, from the cyber battlegrounds of Eastern Europe to the hidden safe financial havens of the West, the Illicit Economies of The Shadowverse reveal the complex web of interactions and influences that drive illicit trade and impact global security,” said Luna.Joining forces and energies, ICAIE and Shadowverse Media envision the Museum of Illicit Shadows as an information hub on the growing threats posed by illicit economies, examining how crime convergence impacts all communities through exhibitions, research, dialogues, public programming and investigative docuseries films. –“In an era marked by escalating global challenges, our mission is not just to expose the dark commerce of this parallel universe, but to shine a light so that through understanding and awareness, we can collectively illuminate the world, fostering cooperation, public-private partnerships, and global action,” said Rad.MIS online is currently under construction and coming in 2026.Everything is Connected!Join us on our journey into the Shadowverse, and support the Museum of Illicit Shadows as a founding donor and benefactor today.#EnterTheShadowverse________________________________________Additional Information:For media inquiries, please contact:Sam Rad (Samantha Radocchia)Co-Curator, MIS; Co-Founder, Shadowverse MediaCONTACT@entertheshadowverse.com

