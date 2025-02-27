ICAIE New Infographic: War Against the Illegal Fentanyl Trade and Canada’s Role in Expanding Global Illicit Economies

Canada Transnational Organized Crime & Drug Trafficking ICAIE

ICAIE Calls on Canada to Safeguard its National Security by Robustly Combating Cross-Border Illicit Economies, Money Laundering, and Strategic Corruption

Money laundering is the biggest illicit market and organized crime threat facing Canada.” — David M. Luna

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICAIE releases new Infographic on Canada Transnational Organized Crime & Drug Trafficking: Canada’s Role in Expanding Global Illicit Economies.The U.S. and Canada share one of the most successful and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships in the world.However, like other large, transborder economies, both countries are confronting a myriad of inter-connected threats relating to illicit trade , from drug trafficking and organized crime, to human smuggling and money laundering.This new Infographic from the International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE) and the Council of the Great Lakes Region showcases some of these cross-border risks, with a spotlight on the Great Lakes region.While we remain committed to a targeted focus on fighting the deadly fentanyl trade across North America, the biggest cross-border criminal security threats to Canada and the US are the staggering amounts of dirty money that is laundered in both countries by Mexican cartels, Chinese money laundering syndicates, and other transnational criminal organizations that finance greater insecurity and instability.CGLR and ICAIE will continue to inform impacted communities across sectors on the harms posed by a convergence of criminalities, corruptive influence, and financial power of today’s international criminal organizations, enabling laundering networks, and malign threat operations.Stay tuned for more information from ICAIE about the scale of today’s multi-trillion-dollar global illegal economies in Canada, China, Mexico, the US, and around the world, and advance public-private partnerships to counter the pernicious effects of transnational criminal organizations to governance institutions, markets, critical industries, and communities.According to ICAIE, Canada has become a safe zone for the world’s most notorious crime groups and threat networks. It is not merely a consumer of illicit goods and contraband, but increasingly serves as a hub of illicit trade, production and distribution of illicit goods, an exporter of such contraband, and a money laundering safe haven for a potpourri of bad actors and sinister malign networks. Additionally, these illicit activities have a disrupting and destabilizing impact on Canadian political, governance, security, and business structures.In fact, "across Canada, criminal networks continue to profit handsomely from an array of illicit activities that are endangering the health and safety of its citizens, and are imperiling the country’s national security, threatening global peace, and financing greater insecurity around the world through the criminality of Mexican cartels, Chinese Triads, Iranian-backed illicit finance networks, and state-sponsored malign influence,” said David M. Luna, Executive Director, ICAIELearn more about CGLR: https://lnkd.in/esJxKyee Learn more about ICAIE: https://icaie.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.