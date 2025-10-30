Crown Sector 2024-25 Payee Disclosure Report

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 30, 2025

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) tabled the Crown sector’s 2024-25 Payee Disclosure Report with The Standing Committee on Crown and Central Agencies today, listing sector payments for the period April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The Payee Disclosure Report provides the public with an opportunity to review the Crown sector’s detailed spending and demonstrates the Crown corporations’ accountability and transparency to the people of Saskatchewan.

In 2024-25, on behalf of the Crowns, CIC provided $240 million in dividends to Saskatchewan’s General Revenue Fund for the delivery of the province’s priority areas, like health care, education, and social services, as well as other key areas.

The Crowns procured close to $1.5 billion in goods and services from Saskatchewan suppliers, including $126 million from Indigenous companies. In addition, the sector invested record capital spending of $2.2 billion to ensure system reliability and safety. This investment also included the delivery of quality services. These economic activities further stimulated local economies, found opportunities to increase Indigenous participation and supported a solid foundation for a strong, safe and secure Saskatchewan.

Through fiscal management and efficiency efforts, Crown corporations delivered the second lowest utility costs in Canada in 2024-25, contributing to Saskatchewan’s goal to be the most affordable place to live in the country.

The sector provided $31.4 million in grants, contributions, donations and sponsorships to post-secondary students, communities and not-for-profit organizations, including STARS, the life-saving air ambulance service and the Indigenous Bursary Program.

Crown corporations have provided quality employment to their more than 11,000 employees across Saskatchewan. In 2024-25, payments to employees totaled $1.3 billion, a seven per cent increase compared to 2023-24, due to factors including a three per cent economic increase and merit increases. Crown executive remuneration increased four per cent, reflecting a three per cent economic increase and a one per cent merit and benefit increase.

Reporting Methodology

The report is prepared in accordance with the guidelines established by The Standing Committee on Crown and Central Agencies. The report lists detailed information for CIC and its subsidiary Crown corporations under the following categories:

Ministerial and board member payments for expenses;

Payments to suppliers and other payees who received more than $50,000;

Employees who received more than $50,000 in remuneration (salaries/wages, vacation payouts, payments in lieu of notice and other taxable benefits); and

Grants, contributions, donations and sponsorships greater than $5,000.



The report discloses amounts paid during the April 1 – March 31 fiscal year. Amounts earned by or owing to suppliers and employees but paid in a different fiscal year are not included.Caution should be exercised when making year-over-year comparisons.

The report is available on Crown Investment Corporation’s website at https://www.cicorp.sk.ca/reports/payee-disclosure-reports.

-30-

For more information, contact: