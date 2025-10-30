2024-25 Public Accounts Volume 2 Released

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 30, 2025

The 2024-25 Public Accounts Volume 2 was released today, containing financial information for the General Revenue Fund.

Volume 2 of the 2024-25 Public Accounts provides detailed expenses for ministries, the Legislative Assembly and its officers. It also includes a summary of pension plan and trust fund balances, summary of individual pension plans and trust funds, Statement of Remission of Taxes and Fees and the Road-use Fuel Tax Accountability Report.

The overall increase in expenses included negotiated salary increases and retroactive pay.

For Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) employees, the following salary increments and retroactive pay reflected in the 2024-25 Public Accounts Volume 2 includes:

A 3 per cent increase for October 2022 to September 2023;

An additional 3 per cent increase for October 2023 to September 2024; and

An additional 1.67 per cent increase for October 2024 to March 2025.

Additionally, the SGEU Class Plan Renewal adjustment was estimated to be an average salary increase of 3.41 per cent effective July 14, 2024.

For out-of-scope employees, the following salary increments and retroactive pay were included in 2024-25:

A 3 per cent increase for April 2023 to March 2024;

An additional 3 per cent increase for April 2024 to March 2025; and

An additional Class Plan Renewal adjustment of 3.41 per cent effective November 1, 2024.

Travel expenses by ministers in 2024-25 were $286,000, a decrease of $17,000 from the previous year. Travel included trade missions to Germany, United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, Vietnam and Singapore. Ministers' travel was managed prudently in 2024-25, down 71 per cent compared to 2006-07, the last full year of the previous government when Ministers' travel expense was $978,000.

Government communications expense was $13.3 million in 2024-25, $2.5 million lower than in 2006-07, when it was $15.8 million.

Volume 1, which reports on the Summary Financial Statements, was released on June 30, 2025.

Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the 2024-25 Public Accounts are available in the Government of Saskatchewan's Publications Centre.

-30-

