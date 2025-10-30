Dennis Wimberly Relaunches Wimberly Media Group

With the relaunch, Dennis Wimberly aims to reignite a legacy of innovation in digital media and entertainment.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and creative artist Dennis Wimberly has announced the relaunch of Wimberly Media Group, his pioneering media and technology company known for blending artistry, innovation, and digital excellence. The revival marks a bold new chapter for the brand that helped shape modern media experiences, web design, and entertainment platforms over the past two decades.A New Era for Wimberly Media GroupFounded by Dennis Wimberly, Wimberly Media Group originally emerged as a leading creative agency focused on delivering cutting-edge web development, branding, and digital solutions for artists and businesses nationwide. Today’s relaunch reaffirms its commitment to “building the future of digital creativity through design, media, and technology.”Under the relaunch, the company will oversee a portfolio of media ventures, creative brands, and digital initiatives, including HitMakers Radio, Global Media Inc , and Clear I Media , all designed to empower creators, brands, and communities through innovation.“Wimberly Media Group has always been about connecting people through creativity,” said Dennis Wimberly, Founder and CEO. “This relaunch represents a new generation of media; one that celebrates music, design, and technology coming together to inspire and engage audiences worldwide.”HitMakers Radio: The Sound of Wimberly Media’s FutureAmong its most dynamic ventures is www.hitmakersradio.com , a rapidly growing online radio network that already attracts more than 21,000 live listeners. The station streams a curated blend of hip-hop, R&B, and Top 40 hits, alongside features on emerging artists shaping the sound of tomorrow.Programs such as “Midday Mix” (10 AM-2 PM) and editorial features spotlighting artists like Ciara, BossMan Dlow, and Lauryn Hill reflect Wimberly’s dedication to merging culture, entertainment, and storytelling in one interactive space.Expanding a Multimedia EcosystemWimberly Media Group’s relaunch also brings renewed focus to its sister brands:Global Media Inc: an Atlanta-based digital agency specializing in responsive web design, eCommerce development, and branding with measurable results.Clear I Media: a collective of designers, developers, and marketers dedicated to crafting visually powerful and performance-driven digital experiences.Together, these companies form a multimedia ecosystem that bridges entertainment, technology, and entrepreneurship, a signature of Wimberly’s creative empire.A Vision Fueled by Experience and PassionDennis Wimberly’s journey began with humble roots and bold ambition. From early modeling campaigns for JCPenney to internships at record labels, he built a career that fused creativity and business insight. Over time, he founded ventures spanning fashion, music, and technology, including Duvi Media, Trio Atlantic Management, Music Hype Online, Wimberly Interactive, and Ikonic Dance Studio.His media career has earned national recognition, including features on CNN and other major outlets. According to his official biography at www.DJWimberly.com , the relaunch of Wimberly Media Group fulfills his long-standing vision to unify his diverse ventures under one creative powerhouse.About Wimberly Media GroupWimberly Media Group is a full-service creative and digital media organization founded by Dennis Wimberly, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides end-to-end solutions in web development, media production, entertainment, and branding. Through its portfolio, including HitMakers Radio, Global Media Inc, and Clear I Media, Wimberly Media Group continues to shape the future of digital storytelling and global media innovation.About Dennis WimberlyDennis Wimberly is a self-made entrepreneur, visionary creator, and founder of Wimberly Media Group. Known for his leadership in multimedia innovation and his impact across entertainment and technology sectors, Wimberly’s ventures have empowered countless creators, businesses, and communities to thrive in the digital age.Learn more at https://djwimberly.com

