INTRODUCING THE YACHT BEAM HIGH-PERFORMANCE SERIES LED SRS SEARCHLIGHT

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yacht Beam LED .AI has launched its Yacht Beam LED Performance Series Searchlight (SRS 1000-SRS 2000), allowing enthusiasts to pierce the darkness like never before, while experiencing precision control and innovative features that make boating at night and in low-light conditions safer and more enjoyable.At the heart of this new LED series is a light array with an industry-leading 750,000-1,500,000 flood light and spotlight with ranges of 2,500 meters and a 120-meter beam diameter. In Floodlight Mode, the Yacht Beam LED-PS provides 250,000-350,000 candle power with a range of 200 meters and a 75-meter beam diameter. It operates on 12-24VDC and illuminates the dark with a bright 6000K color temperature for optimum performance on the water.This latest “bright idea” from The Yacht Group is about much more than just power. Innovative features abound, including an array of Optical LEDs that allow the user to operate the spotlight and floodlight separately or simultaneously based on the boating situation. These same lights also provide integrated distress SOS signaling to aid in obtaining rescue assistance, as well as non-lethal anti intrusion strobe lighting. Navigators will appreciate the intuitive joystick control that features illuminated, color-coded buttons and symbols that make operation user friendly. This system puts precision control of all light functions at the boater’s fingertips, with the ability to select multiple rotation speeds — Slow (1 degree per second), Default (12 degrees per second) and Fast (30 degrees per second) and easy elevation control — Up to 15 degrees and Down to -27 degrees at 3 degrees per second — to help navigators find and monitor important objects quickly and stay on target.While simple to operate, this lighting system provides a range of advanced operating modes to increase safety in dark conditions. For example, its 90-degree Forward Looking Sweep function allows the navigator to focus ahead of the vessel while the light scans from port to starboard to detect oncoming and perimeter vessels, mooring buoys, channel markers, lobster pot buoys, jetties, and other possible dangers. This same functionality also increases the effectiveness of distress signaling when the light is in strobe or SOS mode. and at the touch of a button the light provides continuous 360 rotation. The Beam LED SRS Series is engineered with continuous slip rotation, ensuring seamless 360 degree scanning without the need to reverse direction due to wire constraints. Other important features include Instant- On Centered Forward Beam, which automatically centers straight ahead when turned on, and auto- dimming capabilities.This new lighting system is built to last and perform reliably in the harsh marine environment. It is constructed from marine-grade aluminum and is IP-65 rated for water and dust resistance. Furthermore, it is engineered to function in extreme conditions, including temperatures ranging from -22 degrees F to+133 degrees F, with built-in thermal management technology to prevent overheating. This light’s Automatic OFF Centering feature turns the array backwards upon powering down to further preserve water integrity and minimize the buildup of salt spray over time that could compromise performance. Even with its industry-leading power, advanced features, and versatile functions, the Yacht Beam High Performance LED SRS Series light is compact and easy to install, making it an ideal choice for boats ranging from 30-foot center consoles to over 100-foot yachts.“Every boat should have a reliable searchlight system onboard,” said Jerry Berton, President of The Yacht Group, and a lifelong boater with a USCG 100-ton Masters License and decades of experience navigating coastlines around the world. “Boaters should consider the Yacht Beam SRS as a critical piece of safety equipment, even if they don’t plan to travel at night. You can find yourself at sea or in trouble after dark or in the daytime for a variety of reasons. In both expected and unexpected conditions, a Yacht beam LED SRS series is essential for reducing anxiety and ensuring safe passage and alerting rescuers immediately and without delay to your position.”The Yacht Beam LED

