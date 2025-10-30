Yacht Controller® Surpasses 30,000 Systems Delivered Worldwide Across 22 Years of Innovation

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yacht Group, global innovators in marine technology, proudly announces a major milestone: over 30,000 Yacht Controller systems have now been delivered and installed on vessels across the globe. Spanning more than 22 years since the first production model came to market (recipient of the NMMA Innovation Award), this achievement marks Yacht Controlleras one of the most trusted and recognized names in wireless yacht control solutions.What began as a revolutionary concept in 1999 has now evolved into a globally respected line of advanced control systems, enabling captains and owners to operate their vessels with greater precision, confidence, and safety. From its first-generation wireless controller, Yacht Controllerhas continually led the industry, developing multiple generations of products — culminating in the launch of its latest and most advanced models: the Optimo, Maximo, and Supremo series, alongside the cutting-edge DPS (Dynamic Positioning System).These systems are more than hardware. Each one is supported by a robust global software and customer support infrastructure, enabling real-time service and remote diagnostics directly from the distributor without the need for a technician on board, ensuring that captains or the owners are never alone, no matter where in the world they are.“Surpassing 30,000 delivered systems is not just a sales milestone — it's a testament to the trust and loyalty of our global clients, wholesalers, and OEM partners,” said Anthony Valiente, COO of The Yacht Group. “Yacht Controllercontinues to evolve with the needs of modern boaters, from classic joystick control to advanced integrated systems like DPS and our new generation systems. Our commitment to reliability, innovation, and built-in technology for real-time customer service is what makes us the trusted brand in wireless control.”The technology and manufacturing roots of Yacht Controllerare anchored in Italy and Switzerland, where founder and factory owner Giuseppe Brianza has overseen the evolution of the brand's hardware and firmware platforms for over two decades.“From the very beginning, our goal was to build a system that gives the captain true control — intuitively, wirelessly and with confidence,” said Giuseppe Brianza, owner of the Yacht Controllerfactory. “With each new generation, from the original model to today’s Yacht Controllerseries, we’ve listened to customer needs and delivered innovation that reflects how boaters actually use their vessels. We are proud of the partnerships we’ve built around the world and excited for what’s next!”With systems installed on thousands of vessels ranging from 35 to 150 feet, Yacht Controllerremains the trusted solution for both OEM installations and aftermarket retrofits, offering advanced customization for yachts with multiple engines, thrusters, anchor windlasses, and dynamic positioning.

