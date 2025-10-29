Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Federal National Council of United Arab Emirates

AZERBAIJAN, October 29 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on October 29.

The Speaker conveyed the greetings of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan. Saqr Ghobash noted that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan fondly recalls his visit to Azerbaijan, including his trip to the city of Shusha and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev this September.

Hailing the excellent organization of the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Speaker described the event as a clear reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to constitutional values and sovereignty.

Touching on Azerbaijan’s development, Saqr Ghobash emphasized that it is the result of President Ilham Aliyev’s visionary policy. He added that the beauty and architecture of the capital city, Baku, had left a deep impression on him.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the President and the people of the United Arab Emirates.

The head of state fondly recalled his meetings with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, Baku, and Shusha, as well as the discussions held during those meetings.

President Ilham Aliyev commended the successful development of the United Arab Emirates as an exemplary model, which he said stems from the visionary policy of the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the consistent efforts of the country’s leadership.

Recalling the meeting between National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the late President of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the Casablanca Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 1994, it was noted that the foundations for today’s relations between the two countries were laid during that meeting.

Saqr Ghobash congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the establishment of peace in the region and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state said that after Armenia’s 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, both sides are now adapting to living in peace.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region and to develop transport connections, particularly along the TRIPP corridor.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE at the level of strategic partnership across all areas. In this regard, they discussed Masdar’s investments in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, SOCAR-ADNOC cooperation, and mutual investments.