Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,911 in the last 365 days.

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Sabirabad, Imishli, Jabrayil and Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, October 28 - To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

On the occasion of the national holiday of fraternal Republic of Türkiye – Republic Day – I extend my heartfelt congratulations to You personally and, through You, to the entire people of Türkiye on my own behalf and on...

28 October 2025, 18:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Sabirabad, Imishli, Jabrayil and Zangilan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more