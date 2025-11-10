SLNT® Unveils the First Concealed Carry Signal Blocking Faraday Sling, Physical and Digital Protection

SLNT® Concealed Carry Faraday Sling — the first of its kind. Built to conceal, protect, and block signal. SLNT® Concealed Carry Faraday Sling — kit it out your way: carry, med kit, or tech pack. SLNT® Concealed Carry Faraday Sling — built-in Faraday cage for your phone. Instantly block Cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID, NFC, Satellite, Navigation, EMP, Solar Flare, Relay Attacks, and EMF Radiation

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHERIDAN, WY — November 10th, 2025 — SLNT , the global leader in Faraday gear and digital privacy protection, announces the launch of the Concealed Carry Faraday Sling — a revolutionary advancement in everyday carry. Designed for those who move with purpose, it’s the first sling in the world to combine concealed carry capability with patented signal-blocking Faraday technology.In today’s world, threats are both seen and unseen. Physical danger can strike in seconds, while digital surveillance tracks, records, and monetizes every move you make. The Concealed Carry Faraday Sling gives users control over both. It eliminates wireless signals, hides your digital footprint, and provides secure, fast-access concealed storage — giving you command over your privacy, your data, and your defense.The Mission Behind the Design“This came straight from real talk with real people — operators, vets, folks who know what they’re doing. No hype. No junk. Just something that works. Blends in. Gives you control. The Concealed Carry Faraday Sling is freedom — ready, private, protection in a world that never stops watching.”— Aaron Zar, Founder & CEO, SLNTEvery day, you’re exposed.Your phone constantly broadcasts your location and behavior, feeding tracking and surveillance systems that never stop watching. Physical threats unfold fast and without warning.You live in a world built on visibility, where exposure has become the default. It is your right to protect your privacy, your data, and your safety.Most gear defends one side of the fight.This is the first built to protect you from both.Built for ReadinessEngineered for those who move with purpose, this sling combines tactical utility, discreet concealed carry storage, and complete digital privacy in one minimal, functional form.A removable SLNTFaraday insert blocks all wireless signals — eliminating tracking, hacking, and data exposure. The RFID-lined interior creates a secondary barrier against digital intrusion. And every inch of the sling is weatherproof, durable, and modular, built for fast access and adaptable organization — whether you’re carrying, packing a medic setup, or running a tech kit.Instantly blocks: Cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID, NFC, Satellite, Navigation, EMP, Solar Flare, Relay Attacks, and EMF Radiation.Design and Performance- Concealed Carry-Ready: Internal soft-loop fields allow modular organization and secure carry for compact and full-size pistols.- Two Configurable Sizes: Medium and Medium Plus- Low-Visibility Aesthetic: Tonal branding and silent functionality for discreet movement.- Durable Construction: Weather-resistant materials, MOLLE-compatible strap, and reinforced stitching for field-tested reliability.- Removable Faraday Insert: Detaches via hook-and-loop or MOLLE, transforming the sling from EDC to full signal-blocking mode in seconds.A New Standard of Protection“This product represents everything we stand for — control, protection, and readiness,” Zar added. “It’s built for the person who takes responsibility for their safety and their privacy. We designed it to work when it matters most — no apps, no batteries, no nonsense.”The Concealed Carry Faraday Sling is part of SLNT’s ongoing mission to empower individuals to control their technology — not be controlled by it. This release follows the company’s ninth U.S. military contract and builds upon its independently tested technology, proven to exceed MIL-STD-188-125-2 and IEEE 299-2006 standards.AvailabilityThe SLNTConcealed Carry Faraday Sling will be available for presale beginning November 10, 2025, at www.slnt.com , offered in Medium and Medium Plus configurations.About SLNTFounded in 2009, SLNTdesigns patented Faraday gear that blocks all wireless signals to protect privacy, security, and health. Used by military, government, and everyday professionals worldwide, SLNTcontinues to innovate digital protection — empowering humanity to reclaim the right to disconnect.

