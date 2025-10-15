Air Force Awards SLNT $1.25M to Develop Signal-Blocking Faraday Wearables and Deployable Tents

SLNT Signal Blocking Wearable Faraday Jacket SLNT Incognito Faraday backpack - Instantly Block: Cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID, NFC, Satellite, Navigation, EMP, Solar Flare, Key Fob and EMF Radiation

SBIR Phase II contract supports SLNT Inc. to develop wearable and tent-based Faraday tech shielding warfighters from RF threats, EMPs, and surveillance.

This award validates our mission to deliver next-gen Faraday solutions that protect warfighters and give them the digital advantage in today’s rapidly evolving electronic battlespace.” — Aaron Zar, CEO of SLNT Inc.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLNT Inc Awarded $1.25 Million SBIR Phase II Contract for Advancing Wearable and Mobile Tent Faraday Protection SolutionsSLNT Inc has won a $1.25 million SBIR Phase II contract from AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force to develop next-generation wearable and expeditionary tent Faraday protection solutions for warfighters. The award supports two innovative efforts: integrating SLNT's patented Faraday technology into jackets, pants, uniforms, and flight suits to improve soldier survivability and operational security (OPSEC), and creating lightweight, rapidly deployable tents that enable troops to establish RF-secure environments and shield against electronic warfare (EW) threats such as EMPs and adversarial surveillance.With this Phase II award, SLNT Inc will advance:Next-Generation Wearable RF Signal Blocking Technology – Enhancing soldier protection and mission success through integrated Faraday shielding in clothing and uniforms.Lightweight, Rapid-Deploying Expeditionary Faraday Tents – Providing warfighters with portable, fast-deploying electromagnetic protection for diverse operational environments.The 12-month Phase II development program is expected to deliver prototypes and field-ready solutions as early as 2027."Today's award is a significant milestone for SLNT Inc and demonstrates the Air Force's confidence in our ability to deliver innovative protection solutions," said Aaron Zar, CEO of SLNT Inc. "This SBIR Phase II award allows us to deliver wearable and mobile Faraday solutions that ensure soldiers can operate safely and maintain operational advantage.""SLNT's focus has always been to stay ahead of evolving electronic threats," said Eric Imsland, Director of Business Development, SLNT Inc. "With emerging electronic warfare threats and rapidly evolving battlefield technologies, protecting our warfighters' digital footprint has never been more critical."The views expressed are those of SLNT Inc and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About SLNT Inc SLNT Inc is a leader in signal-blocking Faraday solutions, designing products that shield against wireless threats including H/EMP, EMF, RFID, Cellular, GPS, Sat/Nav and WiFi signals. With a strong reputation for delivering reliable and innovative electromagnetic shielding technologies, SLNT works closely with military, defense, and federal agencies to develop custom solutions that meet evolving mission-critical needs. Our continued involvement with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force underscores our commitment to national security and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in protective technologies.About AFWERX AFWERX is the U.S. Air Force innovation hub, designed to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration with private industry, academia, and other government organizations. AFWERX connects Airmen and Guardians with non-traditional partners to rapidly develop solutions that meet current and future operational needs.

