AHA podcast: The Nurse Retention Turnaround at NYC Health + Hospitals

Natalia Cineas, DNP, R.N., senior vice president and chief nursing executive at NYC Health + Hospitals, reveals the steps the organization took to achieve an extraordinary turnaround in nurse retention — from launching residency and mentorship programs to creating a culture of empowerment where nurses feel heard, supported and inspired. LISTEN NOW 
 

