AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference Provides Practical Solutions, Meaningful Perspectives and Proven Approaches to Strengthen Rural Health

The 39th Annual AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference will be held Feb. 8-11 in San Antonio, Texas. The conference brings together senior executives, physician leaders, trustees and nurse executives from the nation's leading rural hospitals and health systems to share actionable strategies and resources aimed at improving access to care, leveraging unique workforce approaches and implementing digital technologies.

The program features:

Content focused squarely on the unique and urgent challenges faced by rural providers and their communities.

Thought-provoking general sessions to drive the pursuit of innovation and leadership excellence. Harnessing Headwinds: Navigating Change and Adversity

Nicole Malachowski, first woman Thunderbird pilot, combat veteran, fighter squadron commander, White House fellow and advisor Rural Health Care in Crisis: Where Do We Go From Here?

Jamie Orlikoff, president, Orlikoff & Associates, Inc., national advisor on governance and leadership to the American Hospital Association , and health care governance expert AHA Town Hall: Washington Update

Moderator: Rick Pollack, president and chief executive officer, American Hospital Association

Panelists: Travis Robey, vice president, political affairs, American Hospital Association; Shannon Wu, Ph.D., director, payment policy, American Hospital Association Fireside Chat: Leading Rural Health Care Through Disruption and Transformation Panel Discussion: Navigating Change to Build a Stronger Future for Rural Health Care Finding Purpose Through Service: Leaving a Lasting Impact

Justin Wren, humanitarian, author, mixed martial arts fighter, mental health advocate and nonprofit CEO/founder

Four pre-conference workshops highlighting leadership, board development and workforce well-being.

Educational programming designed specifically for trustees.

Hosted Buyer Forum to connect rural health leaders with solution providers.

Conversation starter roundtables to spark facilitated conversation on current rural health care issues.

Numerous opportunities to network with fellow rural health care leaders and field partners during the conference.

Attendees of the conference can expect to:

Explore strategies for fostering a more flexible and adaptive workforce in rural health settings.

Identify effective approaches for advancing quality, patient safety and performance improvement in a rural care environment.

Examine emergency and cybersecurity preparedness, response and recovery plans tailored to rural hospitals and health systems.

Discuss value-based care and emerging payment models designed for rural and small population markets.

Evaluate strategies and collaborative models to improve access to behavioral, maternal and specialty services.

Analyze approaches for advancing community and population health and economic vitality in rural communities.

Assess value and innovative approaches to joint ventures, affiliations and mergers for rural hospitals.

Review the adoption of cutting-edge technology and AI to improve access to care, address workforce shortages, reduce administrative burden and mitigate coverage denials or delays.

Learn best practices and high-performing care models that address the health care needs of American Indian and Alaskan Native patients and communities.

Develop insights into strategies for effective and high-performing governance that strengthen leadership, accountability and decision-making in rural hospitals and health systems.

This year’s conference offers two and a half days of education, networking and collaboration with leaders who are committed to advancing rural health and providing quality care for patients and communities.

Please visit our webpage for more information.