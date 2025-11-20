AHA podcast: Sutter Health’s Bold Behavioral Health Access Expansion 

Dan Peterson, CEO of behavioral health services at Sutter Health, and Matthew White, M.D., chair of the behavioral health service line at Sutter Health, share how the system is expanding behavioral health access across rural Northern California. They also discuss how new crisis stabilization units, rural clinic investments and virtual psychiatry models are supporting patients and clinicians in high-need areas. LISTEN NOW

