Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,974 in the last 365 days.

CFPB says federal law preempts state efforts on credit reporting, including any on reporting medical debt

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a notice Oct. 28 clarifying that the Fair Credit Reporting Act preempts state laws on credit reporting, including those regarding medical debt. As a result, medical debt must be included on credit reports, regardless of state laws disallowing the inclusion of medical debt on credit reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CFPB says federal law preempts state efforts on credit reporting, including any on reporting medical debt

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more