CFPB says federal law preempts state efforts on credit reporting, including any on reporting medical debt

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a notice Oct. 28 clarifying that the Fair Credit Reporting Act preempts state laws on credit reporting, including those regarding medical debt. As a result, medical debt must be included on credit reports, regardless of state laws disallowing the inclusion of medical debt on credit reports.

