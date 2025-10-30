Tru Form Tiny Unveils Latest Cascade Max With Pet-Friendly Customization

Cascade Max Interior By Tru Form Tiny - Courtesy Photo

Tru Form Tiny unveils custom 36-ft Cascade Max tiny home, blending luxury finishes, smart design, and pet-friendly features in under 400 square feet.

This build shows all that can be accomplished in small-space living. It’s in the attention to detail, everything from the cabinetry to the pet-friendly touches, that Tru Form Tiny sets itself apart.” — Jen Carroll, Co-Owner & Chief Operations Officer (COO)

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Form Tiny, a trusted tiny home builder pioneering excellence since 2015, has unveiled the latest custom Cascade Max park model tiny home, complete with pet-friendly features. Handcrafted by experts in the Pacific Northwest, the recent 36-foot-long tiny home on wheels features small-scale design done beautifully – in true Tru Form Tiny style.

Outside, this tiny home boasts dual entryways in the main living area and primary bedroom, completed with an exterior awning and full-light French doors. Cedar accent siding and collar ties sit beneath a standing seam metal roof, completed with black-rimmed windows throughout. The exterior is stunning, but this tiny home’s true appeal happens once you step inside.

The interior sings with premium finishes, including Manhattan Maple engineered hardwood floors and maple butcher block countertops. The kitchen is adorned with white subway tile backsplash and fitted with a brushed brass pull-down faucet and stainless steel sink. In the bathroom, green Cloe ceramic tile, a glass shower enclosure, a freestanding bathtub, and champagne bronze Delta Trinsic fixtures add luxe finishes. Built by hand in-house, the matching hickory wood medicine cabinet and all-in-one vanity add smart, hidden storage. Brass swing-arm sconces, modern globe vanity lights, and Ballard exterior sconces, illuminate every intentional detail.

The main bedroom’s architectural plans accommodate a king-sized mattress, surrounded by a custom-built headboard with open shelving and storage. Even more interesting, this tiny home was custom built to prioritize pet-friendly design, a nod to both playfulness and function. A custom cat door was built into the wall, and a cat walk with a roped pole was added to the home, successfully blending pet-friendly living with a modern look.

For comfort and performance, the home integrates a Daikin 2-zone 12,000 BTU mini split heat pump system, Furrion 30-inch electric fireplace, Splendide stackable washer and dryer, GE 18-inch dishwasher, and Whirlpool 11.6 cubic foot refrigerator.

