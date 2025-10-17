Louisville Couple Builds Custom Off-Grid Tiny Home

Gooseneck Travel Trailer Tiny Home Exterior By Tru Form Tiny

Gooseneck Travel Trailer Merges Modern With Mobility

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Form Tiny, a luxury tiny home builder headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, has completed a one-of-a-kind 34-foot custom gooseneck tiny house travel trailer for a Louisville, Kentucky couple who drew inspiration from one of the company’s earlier builds. After touring Tru Form Tiny’s very first gooseneck model of another client, the couple commissioned their own version—tailored for remote work, off-grid capability, and intentional design. They plan to relocate to Tennessee, joining another Tru Form Tiny homeowner couple in the community.

The exterior showcases tight knot cedar accents in Tru Form black, a charcoal standing seam metal roof, and a motorized RV awning. Built for sustainability, the home features Rockwool insulation for superior soundproofing and eco performance.

Inside, Tru Form maximized every inch for livability and function. The living area includes built-in bookcases—one with a removable desk leaf for a flexible workspace—while the bedroom features a live-edge folding desk under the closet, offering two separate workstations for the couple who often both work from home. The kitchen combines modern craftsmanship and premium materials, including slab-style cabinetry in Iron Ore, Thinscape Solene marble countertops, a mother-of-pearl backsplash, and a stone sink with matte black fixtures.

The home’s design continues to impress with its rooftop deck, accessed through an egress skylight, offering an intimate outdoor retreat illuminated by integrated lighting. A spa-like bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a custom maple vanity with a round vessel sink, and limestone-inspired porcelain flooring. Thoughtful storage solutions appear throughout, including a custom maple-drawer couch, a washer/dryer station with a pull-out butcher block surface, and a storage bed designed for a Japanese shiki futon with integrated headboard shelving. A Grizzly wood-fired stove provides cozy, off-grid heat, while solar-ready appliances and a four-panel 48-volt Victron solar system ensure off-grid capabilities. The addition of an incinerator toilet enhances mobility and independence—making this home as self-sufficient as it is beautiful.

“This project is a perfect example of how our clients’ vision, paired with Tru Form’s craftsmanship, results in a highly personalized home that’s both functional and beautiful,” said Jen Carroll, Chief Operations Officer. “They wanted flexibility, sustainability, and design integrity—and we delivered that in every detail.”

From concept to completion, the Louisville couple’s build embodies the Tru Form Tiny design philosophy: Beauty, craftsmanship, and integrity.

###

ABOUT TRU FORM TINY

Tru Form Tiny is a family-owned builder of architecturally inspired, RVIA-certified tiny homes based in the Pacific Northwest. With over 300 homes built and more than 50 years of combined experience in residential and commercial construction, Tru Form Tiny is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, intentional design, and sustainability. Certified by the Passive House Institute US and recognized by the AIAS and LEED, Tru Form Tiny uses local, high-end materials to create elegant, livable homes in a range of design styles including Urban and Craftsman. From design through delivery, the team works closely with every client, offering customization, flexible financing, and a seamless building experience. Learn more at truformtiny.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

