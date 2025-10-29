Submit Release
House Resolution 337 Printer's Number 2430

House Resolution 337

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SMITH-WADE-EL, CURRY, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, HOWARD, McNEILL, RIVERA, STEELE, FRANKEL, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD

Short Title

A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 21, 2025, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week

Actions

2430 Referred to CHILDREN AND YOUTH, Oct. 8, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 29, 2025

Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM

