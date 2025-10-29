House Resolution 337 Printer's Number 2430

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - House Resolution 337 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SMITH-WADE-EL, CURRY, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, HOWARD, McNEILL, RIVERA, STEELE, FRANKEL, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD Short Title A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 21, 2025, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week Actions 2430 Referred to CHILDREN AND YOUTH, Oct. 8, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 29, 2025 Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM

