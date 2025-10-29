Submit Release
House Bill 501 Printer's Number 1478

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29

OTTEN, WAXMAN, VENKAT, SAPPEY, ABNEY, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, MADDEN, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, NEILSON, VITALI, SANCHEZ, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOROWSKI, K.HARRIS, DONAHUE, BOYD, CIRESI, McNEILL, ISAACSON, RIVERA, WARREN, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, PROBST, D. WILLIAMS, POWELL, T. DAVIS, KHAN, SHUSTERMAN, WEBSTER, MULLINS, GIRAL, BENHAM, SAMUELSON, FRIEL, CERRATO, BRENNAN, BRIGGS, KRUEGER, PROKOPIAK, SCHWEYER, BURGOS, HANBIDGE, STEELE, SMITH-WADE-EL, PASHINSKI, BIZZARRO, HADDOCK, TAKAC, SALISBURY, SOLOMON, FIEDLER, SCOTT, MERSKI, FRANKEL, KINKEAD, DALEY, GREEN, PARKER, MADSEN, DOUGHERTY, MAYES, KAZEEM, A. BROWN, KRAJEWSKI, FREEMAN, DAWKINS, CONKLIN, MUNROE, HARKINS, CURRY, KOSIEROWSKI, MARKOSEK, CARROLL, DEASY, GUZMAN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, further providing for definitions; providing for force majeure; further providing for alternative energy portfolio standards, for portfolio requirements in other states, for health and safety standards and for interagency responsibilities; providing for zero emissions credits; and making editorial changes.

