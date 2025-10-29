House Bill 1530 Printer's Number 1787
PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - Sponsors
BURGOS, MIHALEK, PIELLI, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, McANDREW, BOROWSKI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, CERRATO, WARREN, RIVERA, BOYD, E. NELSON, BIZZARRO, McNEILL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, TOMLINSON, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act providing for duties of direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies and for prohibition on disclosure of genetic data of consumers; and imposing civil penalties.
Memo Subject
Privacy Protections for Genetic Data Testing
Generated 10/29/2025 06:47 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.