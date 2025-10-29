Submit Release
House Bill 505 Printer's Number 2362

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29

DONAHUE, GIRAL, MADDEN, SAPPEY, HOWARD, SCHLOSSBERG, KAZEEM, MALAGARI, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, KHAN, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, K.HARRIS, McNEILL, INGLIS, PROKOPIAK, STEELE, SALISBURY, KRUEGER, BOROWSKI, BOYD, HOHENSTEIN, PIELLI, FIEDLER, KINKEAD, WEBSTER, SCHWEYER, KRAJEWSKI, DOUGHERTY, A. BROWN, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, FREEMAN, FRIEL, SHUSTERMAN, FRANKEL, BRIGGS, SCOTT, GUENST, PARKER, ABNEY, PROBST, KOSIEROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, HARKINS, CARROLL, D. WILLIAMS, TAKAC

Short Title

An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility industry, further providing for energy efficiency and conservation program.

Memo Subject

Lightning Plan: Modernize Energy Efficiency in the Commonwealth

Generated 10/29/2025

