Openforce Ushers in a New Era of Independent Contractor Management with AI-Built Master Toolkit Solution

Master Toolkit Official Launch

By combining visibility and payments into a single experience, Openforce gives master contractors the speed, clarity, and control they need to scale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor vendors, announced today the official launch of Master Toolkit following a successful pilot program. Master Toolkit is a powerful AI solution designed to give master contractors greater control over their operations.“The addition of the Master Toolkit has significantly streamlined our contractor management process, giving us better insight, control, and efficiency across the board,” said Roger Brown, President of ASAP Expediting Service, a current Openforce client who participated in the Master Toolkit pilot program.The release addresses two of the most persistent challenges facing masters of all kinds (regional service providers (RSPs), delivery service providers (DSPs), freight agents, owner operators, etc.): limited visibility into subcontractor onboarding and disparate systems for managing payments. Through a centralized and proprietary Openforce dashboard, masters can now track onboarding status in real time across their entire subcontractor network, with document-level indicators showing whether items are approved, missing, or rejected. Additionally, integrated payment solutions allow for direct settlement submissions within the Openforce platform, reducing administrative time and costs and increasing payment accuracy.“Master Toolkit delivers exactly what master contractors have been asking us for: more control, less friction,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO at Openforce. “This is about putting critical information and actions in one place so masters and our clients can operate with speed and confidence. Because when masters succeed, so do the businesses that rely on them.”For contracting companies who rely on master contractors, Master Toolkit delivers faster compliance readiness, streamlined subworker management, and greater operational efficiency. By supporting master growth and enabling stronger relationships across subcontractor networks, Master Toolkit helps contracting companies scale faster, reduce risk, and drive more consistent outcomes across their extended workforce.“Our engineering team continues to deploy artificial intelligence to accelerate development and deliver smarter, more secure solutions faster than ever before,” said Jared Allen, CTO at Openforce. “With an agile, onshore team and the most advanced tools at our fingertips, we’ve shortened time-to-market while increasing precision and scalability. We are proud to continue building tools that support independent contractors.”Openforce continues to deepen its commitment to practical, scalable solutions for independent contractors and the businesses that depend on them. By combining payments and onboarding into a single platform, Openforce has empowered faster, more transparent operations, reducing risk and helping companies scale with confidence.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.