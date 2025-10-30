QuickFitting Launches Press and Push-to-Connect Water Heater Connectors for Fast, Flame-Free Installation

Push-to-Connect Water Heater Connectors install in seconds by simply pushing the fitting onto copper, PEX or CPVC supply lines. SurePress Water Heater Connectors' patented design includes indication windows engineered to be visible from any angle.

New SurePress® and stainless steel push-to-connect hoses enable faster, safer installations in confined spaces with no glue or flame required

Our new connectors deliver the flexibility and speed contractors need to complete jobs efficiently, whether they're working in a cramped closet or a basement corner.” — Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leader in plumbing and HVAC solutions, announced the launch of Water Heater Connectors, expanding the company's flame-free product portfolio with flexible stainless steel connectors designed for rapid installation in tight spaces.The new product lines address a common challenge for plumbing professionals: water heaters are typically located in confined areas like basements, closets and garage corners, where traditional installation methods can be difficult and time-consuming. QuickFitting's solutions eliminate the need for glue or flames while accommodating misaligned supply lines."Water heater installations shouldn't be complicated by location constraints," said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting. "Our new connectors deliver the flexibility and speed contractors need to complete jobs efficiently, whether they're working in a cramped closet or a basement corner. No flame, no fuss, just reliable connections that perform under pressure."Two Installation TechnologiesSurePress Water Heater Connectors' patented design includes indication windows engineered to be visible from any angle, no matter which orientation the hose is placed onto the supply line. Once pressed, green indication fills the windows, confirming a successful press visible from five feet away. This allows installers and inspectors to quickly verify successful connections before pressure testing, reducing rework and callbacks. SurePress connectors are compatible with V-profile jaws from leading hydraulic press tool brands and are designed to work exclusively with copper supply lines.Push-to-Connect Water Heater Connectors install in seconds by simply pushing the fitting onto copper, PEX or CPVC supply lines. The stainless steel construction provides durability and corrosion resistance, while the flexible hose accommodates misalignment between supply lines and water heaters.Both product lines offer corrugated and braided stainless steel hose options in 18-inch and 24-inch lengths, with configurations available both with and without ball valves. All connectors are lead-free, approved for potable water and compatible with electric water heaters and gas water heaters with flue vents.All products are backed by QuickFitting's 5-year limited warranty. For more information about SurePress, visit www.quickfitting.com

