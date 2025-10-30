United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities Celebrates Largest New Class in Seminary History

United’s Admission Staff United Celebrates Largest New Class in 63-Year Seminary History

Since the fall of 2015, total degree-seeking student enrollment has grown by more than 94 percent.

We welcome our largest incoming class ever—73 curious and creative students who are preparing to become…leaders who will transform the church, heal the world, and work for…the common good.” — Dr. Demian Wheeler

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities celebrated a record-breaking 73 new students for the fall 2025 term, making it the largest incoming class of degree-seeking students in the seminary’s history. Total fall enrollment increased to 231 degree-seeking students, with an additional ten students enrolled in one of three available certificate programs.

In sharp contrast with peer seminaries facing stagnation or even decline, United has benefitted from nearly a decade of considerable enrollment expansion, growing year over year in six out of the last seven years. Since the fall of 2015, only a decade ago, total degree-seeking student enrollment has grown by more than 94 percent, demonstrating the relevancy of United’s prophetic, progressive, and interreligious theological education.

In addition to a 5 percent growth over fall 2024 in master's students, United experienced a 15 percent year-over-year increase in the Doctor of Ministry (DMin) degree program. Total DMin enrollment grew to 63 students for the fall term, making this United’s second-highest DMin enrollment in at least 35 years.

Dr. Demian Wheeler—Acting Dean, Sophia Associate Professor of Religious and Theological Studies, and Director of Advanced Studies—reflects on United’s justice- and ministry-minded student body, saying, “For 63 years, United has been on the frontier of progressive theological education. This year, we welcome our largest incoming class ever—73 curious and creative students who are preparing to become innovative and compassionate leaders, leaders who will transform the church, heal the world, and work for justice, peace, and the common good. We celebrate this important milestone in the history of our seminary!”

Director of Admissions, Mason Mennenga (’22), leads a strategic and highly driven Admissions team committed to providing the best possible experience for every prospective student. He contends, “Our recent growth in student enrollment is due to United being at the cutting edge in providing top quality theological education for students who already are and will continue changing the world.”

President Molly T. Marshall, beginning her fifth academic year at United, credits the seminary’s world-class faculty, leading-edge innovations in distance learning, and commitment to interreligious engagement as core to the seminary’s growth. “I celebrate this entering class!” she asserts. “These students find an accessible and affordable education here, and they are eager to engage the progressive ethos of the seminary. Inviting curriculum, excellent faculty, and student-centered teaching/learning make United a wise choice for theological education in our time.”

We give thanks for these new students, a robust and vibrant student body, and the transformative power of theological education in our communities, the church, and society.

About United

Founded by the United Church of Christ (UCC) in 1962 as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the creative edge of progressive theological thought and leadership since it was established. Today, United continues to train leaders who, through the eyes of faith, engage in the dismantling of systems of oppression, exploring multi-faith spirituality, and pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

Media Contact

Nathanial Green (he/him), Director of Marketing and Communications

United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

press@unitedseminary.edu • 651-255-6138

