United Will Award Frank Sims with Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) Degree at Its 2025 Commencement

Frank Sims (pictured here) will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) from United United’s 63rd Commencement takes place April 27, 2025 in Minneapolis

My spirit has wanted to call Frank Sims ‘Doctor’ since we met, having heard of the myriad ways he has supported the mission of United.” — Rev. Dr. Gary F. Green, II

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Frank Sims’ decades of community leadership and support for innovative education, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities (United) is thrilled to announce that it will award Sims with a Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) at its 2025 Commencement Exercises on April 27. Since the 1990s, Sims—now a retired corporate vice-president from Cargill, Inc., and former Board Chair and Interim President of Fisk University—has generously blessed United with his time, expertise, and stalwart support for its values and mission.

In the 1990s, after Sims moved to the Twin Cities for work, he connected with United through a former Cargill colleague, Dr. Kita McVay (’96, ’09), who was serving on the board. She asked if he would like to serve on United’s board of trustees. After meeting with United President Ben Griffin (1987–1995) and learning more about the school’s progressive history and its more diverse and inclusive theological education, he gladly accepted.

Since he first joined United’s board, Sims has served two full terms as a trustee, worked on capital campaigns, and supported scholarships for United students. Recently, Sims and his wife, Robyn, worked with President Molly T. Marshall to establish the Sims Scholars Initiative, a project designed to educate and prepare leaders who desire to constructively engage issues confronting Black spiritual communities. The initiative operates by selecting and mentoring a cohort of students to attend a unique, tuition-free Master of Arts in Leadership degree program at United. The first cohort entered seminary in 2024; applications for the 2025 cohort are due May 1.

During his involvement with the seminary, Sims has often remarked on the importance of promoting education and giving back to the community. He has also expressed the belief that theological study can help people to understand the biblical values of charity, humility, and service.

“Over the years,“ notes President Marshall, “Frank Sims has demonstrated his care for theological education and the church through providing generous scholarship assistance to United. An experienced leader, he has contributed greatly to higher education and, particularly, to this good school. We rejoice in the opportunity to honor him at Commencement.”

Rev. Dr. Gary Green, United’s Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology and Social Transformation and Director of Anti-Racist Initiatives, declares, “My spirit has wanted to call Frank Sims ‘Doctor’ since we met, having heard of the myriad ways he has supported the mission of United. But now, after having worked with him in the creation of the Sims Scholars Initiative, I know firsthand of his worthiness for this honor, and I am elated that we are celebrating his living legacy in this way!”

“I am so grateful for the generosity of Frank Sims in establishing this scholarship. When our faculty speak of the students this initiative has attracted to United, they glow about the energy, the enthusiasm, and the dedication of students participating in the Sims Initiative. The many ways they contribute to the larger United community, and vice versa, have been a blessing to our seminary,” adds Dr. Kyle Roberts, Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Dean, and Schilling Professor of Public Theology and Church and Economic Life.

United will celebrate the graduating class of 2025 and award a Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Sims during its 63rd Commencement on Sunday, April 27, at 3:00 PM CT, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis, MN. Details, including onsite and online registration, can be viewed at the link above.

About United

Founded by the nascent United Church of Christ as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multi-faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.

