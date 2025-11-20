Senior Care of Sacramento Launches New Podcast Series to Empower Caregivers and Seniors

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Care of Sacramento, a leading local resource for elder care management and support, today announced the launch of its new podcast series. Hosted by the company’s owner and experienced gerontologist Therese Johnson, the podcast aims to provide accessible, expert guidance on navigating the complexities of aging, caregiving, and senior wellness within the Sacramento region and tri-county areas.The new podcast dives into critical topics often faced by families, including geriatric health trends, care planning, managing chronic conditions, emotional support for caregivers, and practical tips for maximizing the quality of life for seniors. Therese brings years of clinical experience and a deep understanding of aging dynamics, translating complex medical and social information into clear, actionable advice."Our mission has always been to support Sacramento families by providing knowledgeable, compassionate care and resources," said Therese Johnson, Owner and Gerontologist. "Launching this podcast allows us to extend our reach, providing a consistent source of reliable, research-backed information directly to those who need it most. Caregiving can be isolating, and we want this podcast to feel like a supportive conversation with an expert friend."The podcast series is designed to be a vital tool for local caregivers, families preparing for retirement, and seniors seeking to maintain independence and cognitive health. Episodes will feature interviews with local Sacramento healthcare providers, elder law attorneys, financial planners, and other community partners, ensuring the content is relevant and grounded in the resources available to listeners.The first episodes are available now and can be streamed on Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify platforms, as well as directly through the company’s website: https://seniorcareofsacramento.com/podcast/ About Senior Care of SacramentoSenior Care of Sacramento is a locally owned and operated senior care placement agency and gerontology firm dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and their families in the Greater Sacramento and tri-county areas. Founded by a credentialed gerontologist, the company specializes in connecting families with the right senior living options, including assisted living communities and vetted in-home care services. We offer personalized guidance, care assessments, and placement assistance, ensuring a seamless transition and fostering independence, dignity, and optimal health for the aging population.

