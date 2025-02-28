Senior Care of Sacramento President and Award-Winning Author Therese Johnson Featured on ABC TV

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Care of Sacramento is thrilled to announce that its esteemed president, Therese Johnson, recently appeared on ABC TV in an insightful interview with Nim Stant of The Global Thought Leaders TV network. Therese, a renowned gerontologist and the author of the #1 best-selling book, "Saving Seniors’ Savings: Best Kept Secrets on How to Pay for Senior Services," shared invaluable tips and resources for seniors and caregivers navigating the complexities of our healthcare system.As a seasoned gerontologist, Therese provides invaluable insights and practical advice on navigating the intricacies in the world of senior care financing. From understanding asset protection to maximizing government benefits, her expertise shines through.In this compelling interview, Therese addressed crucial topics, including:- Maneuvering through the healthcare system: She provided practical strategies for accessing essential services and benefits.- Dispelling myths about Med-Cal/Medicaid and Medicare: Therese cleared up common misconceptions, empowering viewers with accurate information.- Tips for Seniors and Caregivers: Therese shared wisdom and guidance that can make a substantial difference in the lives of seniors and their families.- Navigating Senior Care Financing: She offered expert advice on understanding long-term care asset protection and maximizing government benefits.Therese’s book, "Saving Seniors’ Savings," serves as a cornerstone resource, offering best-kept secrets on how to finance senior services. During the interview, she highlighted how its information can empower families to make informed financial decisions.Beyond the interview, Senior Care of Sacramento is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and education for seniors and caregivers. SeniorCareofSacramento.com, and their Senior Care of Sacramento YouTube channel offers a wealth of educational materials addressing critical questions such as:- What challenges do seniors face?- Who is the appropriate person to make decisions about care?- How much care does the senior require?- What services do you need?- What does care cost? How will you finance care?- Who will provide care?- How will you monitor care?We invite you to watch the ABC TV interview with Therese Johnson and Nim Stant to gain invaluable insights into senior care.Visit SeniorCareofSacramento.com and our YouTube channel for more educational resources.About Senior Care of Sacramento:Senior Care of Sacramento is committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive senior care solutions.If you are considering assisted living, board and care, or in-home care for yourself or a loved one, we can help you find the right Care Home and ensure that you receive the best possible careWe can also advise you on the application process and in understanding the costs involved.Some of the following services we provide:- Needs assessment: We will work with you to assess your needs and preferences.- Assisted Living (ASL) search: We will search and customize assisted living homes that meet your needs and budget.- Assisted Living tours: We will assist in scheduling tours of potential Assisted Living Care Home and Communities.- Application assistance: We will guide you through the application process.- Cost negotiation: We will help you negotiate the cost of care.- Advocacy: We will advocate for you to ensure that you receive the best possible care, and pricing from assisted living care homes and communities.We strive to empower seniors and their families with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the aging process with dignity and peace of mind. Contact us today.

