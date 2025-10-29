REMINDER: Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings; *New location for Rachel Carson Reserve meeting

Buxton Woods Reserve November 5 at 1:00 p.m. Fessenden Center 46830 Highway 12, Buxton Bird Island Reserve (Virtual) November 6 at 1:00 p.m. Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m62b9e3e674532aeb9bb816b92faeea5b Meeting number: 2427 890 9441 Password: BirdIslandLAC Rachel Carson Reserve *NEW LOCATION November 6 at 3:00 p.m. The Beaufort Train Depot 614 Broad Street, Beaufort Zeke’s Island Reserve November 7 at 10:00 a.m. Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room 1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach Bald Head Woods Reserve November 12 at 1:00 p.m. Bald Head Island Conservancy 700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve November 12 at 1:00 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall 101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk Currituck Banks Reserve November 13 at 1:00 p.m. Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education 1160 Village Lane, Corolla Masonboro Island Reserve November 14 at 11:00 a.m. UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington Permuda Island Reserve November 14 at 10:00 a.m. Town of North Topsail Beach, Town Hall meeting room 2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office 205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia

