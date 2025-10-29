REMINDER: Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings; *New location for Rachel Carson Reserve meeting
Buxton Woods Reserve
November 5 at 1:00 p.m.
Fessenden Center
46830 Highway 12, Buxton
Bird Island Reserve (Virtual)
November 6 at 1:00 p.m.
Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m62b9e3e674532aeb9bb816b92faeea5b
Meeting number: 2427 890 9441
Password: BirdIslandLAC
Rachel Carson Reserve *NEW LOCATION
November 6 at 3:00 p.m.
The Beaufort Train Depot
614 Broad Street, Beaufort
Zeke’s Island Reserve
November 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach
Bald Head Woods Reserve
November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Bald Head Island Conservancy
700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island
Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall
101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk
Currituck Banks Reserve
November 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education
1160 Village Lane, Corolla
Masonboro Island Reserve
November 14 at 11:00 a.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room
5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington
Permuda Island Reserve
November 14 at 10:00 a.m.
Town of North Topsail Beach,
Town Hall meeting room
2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach
Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
November 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office
205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia
