REMINDER: Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings; *New location for Rachel Carson Reserve meeting

Buxton Woods Reserve

November 5 at 1:00 p.m.

Fessenden Center

46830 Highway 12, Buxton

Bird Island Reserve (Virtual)

November 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m62b9e3e674532aeb9bb816b92faeea5b

Meeting number: 2427 890 9441

Password: BirdIslandLAC

Rachel Carson Reserve *NEW LOCATION

November 6 at 3:00 p.m.

The Beaufort Train Depot

614 Broad Street, Beaufort

Zeke’s Island Reserve

November 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room

1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach

Bald Head Woods Reserve

November 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Bald Head Island Conservancy

700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

November 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Town Hall

101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk

Currituck Banks Reserve

November 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education

1160 Village Lane, Corolla

Masonboro Island Reserve

November 14 at 11:00 a.m.

UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room

5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington

Permuda Island Reserve

November 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Town of North Topsail Beach,

Town Hall meeting room

2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach

Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve

November 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office

205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

