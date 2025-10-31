Legacy Online School Joins National STEM Honor Society as Official Chapter,Expanding Opportunities for Future Innovators

Becoming an NSTEM chapter is a milestone for our students.It offers real STEM experiences, mentorship, and recognition, helping them build confidence, purpose,and skills that matter in the real world.” — Vasilii Kiselev, Co-founder and CEO of Legacy Online School

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Online School , an accredited private K–12 online school serving families across the United States, has officially become a chapter of the National STEM Honor Society (NSTEM) — a milestone that expands its mission to nurture innovation, creativity, and academic excellence among students worldwide.The partnership with NSTEM, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), opens new doors for Legacy students to connect their academic work with real-world innovation.What Is the National STEM Honor Society (NSTEM)?What if academic excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics wasn’t just measured by grades, but by curiosity, creativity, and leadership? That’s the vision behind the National STEM Honor Society (NSTEM).NSTEM is a national organization that empowers students to explore their passions in STEM fields through hands-on experiences, mentorship, and recognition. By connecting schools and learners through local chapters, NSTEM helps students see themselves not just as learners, but as future innovators and problem-solvers. Its mission is to inspire a lifelong love of discovery and prepare the next generation to lead in a rapidly changing world.How Legacy Online School Is Turning Online Learning Into Real-World ImpactFor many families, online education offers flexibility but Legacy Online School has consistently gone further, focusing on relevance, community, and real-world learning outcomes.As an official NSTEM chapter, Legacy students will now have access to exclusive STEM enrichment programs, mentorship opportunities, and recognition pathways that celebrate academic achievement and leadership in STEM fields.Why This Matters for Students and FamiliesFor students, NSTEM membership means joining a network of young innovators across the country. It provides them with tools, resources, and recognition to strengthen college applications and build practical skills in science and technology.For parents, it represents the next evolution of online schooling — one that pairs the flexibility of virtual education with the rigor and credibility of nationally recognized STEM programs.Legacy students will be able to:- Participate in national STEM competitions and projects.- Access mentorship and leadership programs tailored to their grade level.- Earn recognition through NSTEM awards, certificates, and chapter activities.- Build critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills essential for college and beyond.Continuing a Legacy of ExcellenceThis milestone follows a year of growth and innovation at Legacy Online School, including the launch of new programs such as the Student Leadership Program , Virtual Field Trips, and the Annual Student Spotlight Awards — each designed to give students a more immersive and connected learning experience.By joining NSTEM, Legacy continues to expand its offerings beyond traditional online schooling, helping students transform their academic achievements into purpose-driven action.About Legacy Online SchoolLegacy Online School is an accredited private K–12 online institution, recognized by WASC, offering flexible and affordable education for students around the world. With tuition starting at just $149 per month, Legacy combines academic excellence, personalized learning, and community-driven programs to prepare students for success in both higher education and life.Learn more at https://legacyonlineschool.com

