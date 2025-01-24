Legacy Online School Wins STEAM Learning Product of the Year & Best Homeschool Curriculum 2025

These awards are a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our families have in us in preparing students for the dynamic and ever-changing world of today and into the future.” — Vasilii Kiselev

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Online School is proud to announce its dual achievements in 2024: receiving the STEAM Learning Product of the Year award by the Digital Education Awards and the Parent-Approved Best Homeschool Curriculum for Middle & High School Students by HowToHomeschool.com . These recognitions showcase Legacy's commitment to offering high-quality, personalized education for families across the globe.The STEAM Learning Product of the Year award reflects Legacy's commitment to preparing students with important skills for the future. The program incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics in such a way that it furthers creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.A Homeschool Program Families TrustBeing named the Parent-Approved Best Homeschool Curriculum is further assurance that Legacy is a trusted partner for families who want a flexible and supportive environment. With live instruction, self-paced options, and customized learning plans, Legacy empowers students to thrive academically and personally.About Legacy Online School:Legacy Online School has been globally recognized, offering top-level, comprehensive, and dynamic education in K-12. In the quest to bring flexibility and accessibility to the learners, it offers an accredited FLVS curriculum with WASC certification. Its teachers are certified instructors who deliver specially tailored material based on the individual needs, interests, and ability levels of their students.Focusing on the core STEM subjects, and offering a wide range of other disciplines and activities round out the school curriculum, preparing each and every child for a future defined by technology, innovation, and creative problem solving.Contact Information:Contact's Name: Vasilii KiselevEmail: admin@legacyonlineschool.comOrganization: Legacy Online SchoolLocation: St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USATelephone: +1 (855) 725 4985Website URL: https://legacyonlineschool.com

