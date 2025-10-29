OSCE participating States review commitments on disaster risk reduction at 2025 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting

VIENNA, 29 October 2025 – The 2025 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM) concluded today in Vienna, providing a platform to review progress in the implementation of OSCE commitments in the field of disaster risk reduction.

Organized by the Office of the Co-ordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) and the OSCE Chairpersonship of Finland, the event brought together officials from OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation, as well as representatives of international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society.

At the opening of this year’s Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting, OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu underscored the urgent need for cross-border co-operation to address the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters. “As disasters know no borders, international co-operation is essential in addressing these phenomena.”

Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Chairperson of the OSCE Permanent Council, noted: “OSCE’s work on disaster risk reduction is more important than ever, with impacts of climate change exacerbating the frequency and magnitude of disasters.” He added: “In disaster risk context, it is also valuable to highlight Ukraine’s experience and resilience in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression.”

This year’s EEDIM focused on strengthening resilience and security through an integrated approach to disaster risk management, climate change mitigation, and adaptation. Participants explored ways to promote an inclusive approach and innovative technologies to effectively reduce disaster risk across the OSCE region.

“Disaster risk reduction can provide an opportunity to foster co-operation and build confidence and trust within societies as well as across boundaries,” said the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov. “The OSCE, with its comprehensive approach to security, thereby plays an important role in strengthening resilience to disasters.”

Held annually, EEDIM serves as a key platform to review how OSCE participating States are implementing commitments adopted through various Ministerial Council decisions within the Organization’s second dimension.

For more information about EEDIM 2025, please click hereFor more information about the OSCE’s work on disaster risk reduction, please click here