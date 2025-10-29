Council and Voluntary Sector unite under Memorandum of Understanding

West Berkshire Council has formally adopted a strategic Memorandum of Understanding

West Berkshire Council has formally adopted a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key Voluntary and Charitable Sector (VCS) organisations, reinforcing a shared commitment to working together to support communities and improve outcomes for vulnerable residents.

The MOU has been developed collaboratively with Volunteer Centre West Berkshire and Connecting Communities in Berkshire, with broader engagement from across the sector. Greenham Trust and Berkshire Community Foundation also provided valuable input, alongside officers from the Council's Place Directorate and Children's Services.

While collaborative working is already well established, particularly through Health and Wellbeing Board subgroups and VCS-led forums, the MOU provides a formal framework to strengthen strategic relationships which will enable earlier, more structured communication and more effective joint delivery of services aligned with the Council's priorities.

The initiative also supports the Council's strategic objective to build on strong operational relationships and develop strategic partnerships that unlock wider opportunities, including apprenticeships and social value.

Councillor Jeff Brooks, Leader of West Berkshire Council said,

"This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in our relationship with the voluntary and charitable sector. We already work closely together, but this strategic agreement will help us go further, enabling earlier collaboration, clearer communication, and stronger alignment with our shared goals to benefit the people of West Berkshire.

I am announcing that I am adding the interaction with the voluntary and charitable sector to one of the Portfolio Holder's responsibilities so that there is representation of this key sector at the top table within the Administration."

Find out more about the MOU here.