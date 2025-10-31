Submit Release
Bodyby.AI Launches 'Power in Motion' Campaign to Support Breast Cancer Survivors with Free Wellness Programs

Bodyby.AI launches the Power in Motion campaign — empowering breast cancer survivors through personalized AI-driven fitness and nutrition programs.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer — Bodyby.AI is helping survivors rebuild strength and confidence through movement.

Movement gives back what cancer takes away — Bodyby.AI inspires survivors to heal through strength, motion, and community.

Every Annual Membership Purchased Helps Fund a Survivor’s Recovery Journey

Power in Motion is about turning survival into strength, helping survivors heal physically, rebuild mentally, and thrive emotionally.”
— Jason Inasi
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodyby.AI, the AI-powered personalized fitness and nutrition platform, today announced the launch of its nationwide Power in Motion Campaign, dedicated to helping breast cancer survivors rebuild strength and thrive after treatment. For every Bodyby.AI Annual Membership purchased, the organization will sponsor a survivor with a full year of fitness and nutrition support at no cost to her.

Designed to meet survivors where they are, physically, mentally, and emotionally, the program provides individualized workouts, adaptive nutrition plans, and motivation that evolves alongside each woman’s healing journey.

“Cancer takes so much from women; their physical strength, confidence, and a sense of control,” said Jason Inasi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bodyby.AI. “With Power in Motion, we’re giving that power back. Every membership helps two people transform: the user and a survivor who deserves the support to reclaim her life.”

Bodyby.AI has set an ambitious goal to empower 5,000 survivors over the next 45 days through community involvement, social partnerships, and corporate collaboration. The initiative is rooted in rising demand for survivorship resources focusing on long-term recovery, quality of life, and risk-reduction through healthy movement and nutrition.

Why It Matters
• Up to 80% of breast cancer survivors experience long-term treatment side effects impacting mobility, weight, and energy
• Exercise and nutrition have been shown to improve recovery outcomes and reduce recurrence risk
• Many survivors lack access to structured wellness support after active treatment ends

Power in Motion closes that gap, transforming survivorship from a period of uncertainty into a path of renewed strength.

How to Get Involved
Anyone can join the movement by choosing an Annual Membership at Bodyby.AI. Each purchase directly unlocks support for a survivor in need. Influencers, brands, and nonprofit organizations can partner to expand the impact by raising awareness and sharing the campaign message.

About Bodyby.AI
Bodyby.AI is a human-centered, AI-powered wellness platform designed to give every person a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and motivational partner in their pocket. Through adaptive programming and actionable habit guidance, Bodyby.AI empowers users to build strength, improve health, and unlock their full potential.

Krizia De La Puente
Bodyby.AI
+1 786-248-1047
Power in Motion | Empowering Survivors Through Fitness, Nutrition and Wellbeing | Bodyby.AI

