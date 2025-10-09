AI-Powered Fitness App BodyBy.AI Launches to Redefine Personal Training and Wellness Globally

Meet your personal AI-powered fitness coach, designed to transform how you train, eat, and perform. Bodyby.AI brings science, technology, and human potential together in one intuitive app. Your very own AI-powered personal trainer is here. Bodyby.AI creates customized workouts and meal plans designed to help you reach your goals faster, all from your phone. Bodyby.AI makes nutrition simple. Just snap a photo of your meal and let your AI coach analyze calories, macros, and nutrients in seconds, no manual logging required.

Train smarter with BodyBy.AI, the all-in-one fitness app powered by AI—personal trainer, nutritionist, and habit coach in one.

BodyBy.AI is your trainer, nutritionist, and mindset coach available 24/7 in your pocket.” — Jason Inasi, CEO, DigitalDNA Labs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalDNA Labs, a pioneer in human-centered artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of BodyBy.AI , a revolutionary wellness platform that combines the power of AI with personalized fitness , nutrition, and habit coaching to help users transform their health anytime, anywhere.Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, BodyBy.AI provides a dynamic, real-time training experience that adapts to each user’s goals, fitness level, schedule, and progress. Whether you're a busy professional, parent on the go, or someone starting a fitness journey, BodyBy.AI eliminates guesswork and expensive coaching fees by offering a smarter, more accessible path to lasting wellness.“Our goal was to create the most intelligent, personalized wellness coach in the market,” said Jason Inasi, CEO of DigitalDNA Labs. “BodyBy.AI is more than a fitness app, it’s a proactive self-improvement ecosystem that evolves with every rep, every meal, and every milestone.”Key Features of BodyBy.AI:- Real-Time Adaptive Workouts – AI-powered routines adjust daily based on energy, fatigue, and performance.- Smart Meal Planning & Food Scanner – Personalized nutrition plans and a built-in AI meal scanner for smarter choices on the go.- Habit Coaching Engine – Daily reminders and coaching to help users build sustainable micro habits over time.- Holistic Wellness Tracking – Integrated tracking of workouts, nutrition, mindset, and body metrics.- Affordable Wellness – Combines the value of a personal trainer, nutritionist, and coach at a fraction of the cost.The launch comes at a time when AI-driven solutions are disrupting traditional health and fitness models. With the wellness industry projected to exceed $7 trillion globally, BodyBy.AI stands at the intersection of technology and transformation, aiming to democratize access to high-quality fitness and health coaching.The app also features Dynamic Progress Tracking with personalized feedback and motivation, encouraging users to stay on track and celebrate wins big and small.About DigitalDNA LabsDigitalDNA Labs is a next-gen AI innovation company developing intelligent digital agents and immersive technologies that amplify human potential. With products spanning fitness, education, storytelling, and business automation, DigitalDNA Labs is redefining how AI powers personal growth and transformation.Download NowTo learn more or download the app, visit https://www.bodyby.ai Contact InformationContact Phone: 786-248-1047Contact Email: hello@bodyby.aiWebsite: https://www.bodyby.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.