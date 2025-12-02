Triple V Launches 2025 #GivingTuesday Crowdfund: Opening Doors for Students Overcoming Challenges

GivingTuesday is Dec 2nd

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple V , an award-winning nonprofit dedicated to student achievement and youth empowerment, is excited to announce the official launch of its 2025 #GivingTuesday crowdfund campaign today, December 2, 2025. The campaign runs through December 31 and aims to raise over $5,000 to provide scholarships, mentorships, and internships for young people across San Diego, especially those who show determination and heart, highlighting that test scores and GPA don’t always tell the full story.This year’s campaign calls on parents, grandparents, educators, and school counselors to stand with students facing challenges. Every donation fuels life-changing opportunities that help these young people discover their strengths, pursue their dreams, and build a successful future.“At Triple V, we believe every student deserves a shot at success. We strive to create educational opportunities to ensure all students have the resources needed to thrive,” said Zipporah Yisrael, Program Director at Triple V. “We’re asking families, educators, and people who believe in our mission to come together this season and build up the youth in our community. Every contribution helps provides critical funding to keep our College and Career Readiness programming free to all students”Key Campaign Highlights: GoFundMe campaign is live now through December 31, 2025.- Live launch stream tonight from 5–7 p.m. PST and a closing celebration on December 31 at 7 p.m. PST.- Donation tiers highlight real impact, from $25 helping one student attend a career workshop to $5,000 establishing a named scholarship in honor of a loved one or educator.“To many students, college can feel out of reach, and with your help we can make their dreams a reality,” added Yisrael. “When donors give, they’re not just funding education; they’re changing a life story.”Supporters can follow campaign updates, view student stories, and join live events from Triple V’s website, GoFundMe page, and social media channels.About Triple VTriple V is a nonprofit organization based in La Jolla, California, dedicated to helping students and young professionals unlock their potential through scholarships, mentorships, and career development programs. The organization champions aspiring youth who work hard and show promise, even when life has made their paths less straightforward.

