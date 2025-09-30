Triple V Announces 2025 #GivingTuesday Crowdfund Campaign: Empowering San Diego’s Future Leaders

Triple V Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple V , an award-winning nonprofit dedicated to student achievement and youth empowerment, is proud to announce its upcoming #GivingTuesday crowdfund campaign launching December 2, 2025 and running through December 31, 2025. The campaign aims to raise $5,000+ to fund vital scholarships , mentorships, and internships for young people across San Diego, helping fuel opportunities for the next generation to learn, grow, and lead.Triple V is calling on the community to help cover operating costs in 2026 and sustain proven youth development programs. Every donation will directly support career readiness workshops, mentorships, and financial aid for students facing barriers to professional and educational access.“The goal is simple: empower future leaders. We’re inviting donors, educators, and local philanthropists to invest in San Diego’s youth,” said Hanson Yan, Founder of Triple V. “With every contribution, supporters help unlock real opportunities for students to launch successful careers and make an impact on their communities.”Key Campaign Details:• GoFundMe campaign launches December 2, 2025 for #GivingTuesday, continuing through December 31.• Live streams on launch night (5-7pm PST) and campaign finale, ending at 7pm December 31.• Campaign tiers show tangible impact at each level, from $25 to support a single workshop to $5,000 for a flagship scholarship named in your honor.“This campaign isn’t just about raising funds, it’s about building bridges for students and rewarding the generosity that makes that possible,” added Yan.Supporters can follow campaign progress and join live events via Triple V’s website, GoFundMe page, and social channels.For more information, partnership media inquiries, or to get involved, contact: John Miewald john@triple3v.org (858) 955-8882 Triple V – www.triple3v.org About Triple V Triple V is a nonprofit organization based in La Jolla, California, committed to equipping students and young leaders with mentorships, professional skills, and scholarships to unlock lifelong potential.

