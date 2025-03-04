NO MORE WEEK 2025, MARCH 2-8, SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON NEED FOR GREATER ACTION TO STOP DOMESTIC AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE

NO MORE Week 2025

Annual Week of Activism Comes When Essential Services for Domestic & Sexual Abuse Survivors Are Endangered

Domestic and sexual violence impact 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men worldwide. NO MORE Week is about coming together and saying that we need to do more to address this epidemic.” — NO MORE Global CEO Pamela Zaballa

NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NO MORE Foundation is launching NO MORE Week 2025, a global annual event to shine a brighter spotlight on the critical issues of domestic and sexual violence. From March 2nd through March 8th, NO MORE, its chapters and thousands of its allies, partners and supporters around the world will be taking part in activities and initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and action to stop and prevent all forms of abuse and assault.Highlights of the NO MORE Week 2025 include: NO MORE Week Challenge - a virtual Walk/Run to raise awareness and funds to help connect more survivors of abuse with lifesaving support services. Participants can choose a distance - 5K, 10K or Half Marathon - and complete it any time, at their own pace, throughout March. NO MORE Week Tech. Summit - On March 4th, NO MORE is hosting a free, online conference, “Empowering or Endangering? Tech’s Impact on Domestic and Sexual Violence.” Sponsored by AXA, IPG, Match Group and Uber, the Summit will include leading experts tackling timely topics like AI, image-based abuse and the rise of online misogyny.● International Women’s Day Special Commemoration at Liverpool FC match - On March 8th, through NO MORE’s partnership with AXA, and subsequently AXA’s status as the Official Global Training Partner of Liverpool FC, the NO MORE symbol will be on display on the players’ anthem jackets as they walk onto the Anfield pitch to play against Southampton. This marks International Women’s Day and the AXA ’s commitment to ending domestic and sexual violence.The week of activism comes at a time when access to essential services for survivors, including emergency shelter, legal representation, physical and mental health care, food assistance, and more, are endangered and the critical work of nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and around the world are being hindered. During the week, NO MORE will launch a survey of service providers globally to gauge the impact of funding cuts and operational restrictions on victims’ safety, health, and justice, as well as law enforcement and prevention efforts.“Domestic and sexual violence impact 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men worldwide. It’s so commonplace but still so often overlooked. NO MORE Week is about coming together and saying that we need to do more, not less, to address this epidemic,” said NO MORE CEO Pamela Zaballa. “There’s no simple solution but every individual and community action can add up to fuel real change.”About NO MORE: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visit https://nomore.org/ ###

