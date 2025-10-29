KFSHRC and Roche Products Sign Framework Agreement to Secure Uninterrupted Supply of Critical High-Value Medications

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Roche Products have signed a long-term framework agreement to establish a strategic supply model that guarantees a stable and uninterrupted provision of critical, high-value medications essential to ongoing patient care. The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025.The agreement leverages significant commercial benefits to ensure financial predictability for the hospital while safeguarding patient access to life-saving treatments, directly supporting clinical operations through sustainable supply continuity in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.Under the agreement, KFSHRC will benefit from a stable and reliable supply of critical medications, mitigating the risk of stock-outs or disruptions for therapies central to oncology and other advanced care pathways. Fixed pricing, as per the local regulations in Saudi Arabia, for a high-cost medication over the term of the agreement provides predictable budgeting and strengthens financial sustainability in managing premium pharmaceutical expenditures.The framework also harnesses procurement volumes to secure best value and efficiency, alongside collaborative planning and stock-level monitoring to ensure timely delivery, proper handling, and treatment continuity. By securing access to innovative therapies through a resilient supply arrangement, the partnership supports KFSHRC’s mission to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare and the best patient experience in the Kingdom.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

