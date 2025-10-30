AccuPoint Solutions Appoints Kelly Gormley as Vice President of Client Relations & Sales
Gormley to focus on New Client Acquisition.AVON BY THE SEA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuPoint Solutions – an innovative technology company specializing in industry data services, focused on insurance agents, insurance agencies, financial advisors, and advisory firms – today announced that financial services veteran Kelly Gormley has joined the firm to serve as Vice President of Client Relations & Sales.
In this role, Gormley will be responsible for serving AccuPoint Solutions’ growing base of existing subscribers and playing a pivotal role in new client acquisition for AccuPoint’s Professional-IQ and Consumer-IQ databases. She will support AccuPoint’s clients with their sales, marketing, recruiting, and data analytics needs.
Gormley has been delighting clients in the financial advisory, wealth management, and insurance markets, for over two decades. Prior to joining AccuPoint, she served as the Client Relationship Management Director for the Investments & Wealth Institute (formerly IMCA). Prior to IWI, she managed sponsorship and event sales for InvestmentNews, and previously was the Western Regional Sales Manager for Investment Advisor Magazine. She will be based in Henderson, Nevada.
“I’m excited to join AccuPoint Solutions and work with our marketing and sales teams to help them implement new technologies with our quality data to grow their businesses,” Gormley said. “Whether you are an asset manager looking to reach advisors, a broker-dealer recruiting top talent, a solutions provider for insurance agents or agencies, an insurance carrier looking to brand, market or recruit, or a marketer looking to deliver content, we have proven solutions to help your business grow. AccuPoint’s ability to provide intent data through superPIXEL technology is remarkable and an industry game changer.”
“Kelly has an amazing penchant for new business development because she takes a client first approach. I am personally excited to work with Kelly again, as we continue to build on AccuPoint’s foundation of success,” said Tim Whiting, the Chief Revenue Officer for AccuPoint Solutions. “AccuPoint’s founder Gary Weber has built an amazing business, and since we are privately held, we can provide great service and great value to our customers, at a more competitive price point. Kelly and I look forward to sharing AccuPoint’s capabilities to our network.”
ABOUT ACCUPOINT SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2015, AccuPoint Solutions has established itself as the premier data provider, offering extensive experience and information for clients serving the insurance and financial advisor professions. AccuPoint Solutions’ mission is to help firms target and broaden their business results, using innovative technologies and data to provide deeper customer insights.
Professional-IQTM subscribers have access to extensive profile and contact data on insurance agencies, insurance agents, broker-dealers, registered representatives, RIAs, and IARs. Consumer-IQTM users have access to hundreds of data points on approximately 290 million U.S. based consumers over the age of 18. WebTRAC helps marketers understand more about their website traffic using superPIXEL technology. IntentTRAC analyzes data from over 60 billion URLs to uncover customer intent. In addition to database subscriptions, AccuPoint Solutions provides customized file delivery, customized reporting, data matching and cleansing, email distribution services, outbound calling services, and other custom services.
Now in its seventh year, the FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms ranked by CNBC, uses a proprietary methodology developed by AccuPoint Solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, AccuPoint Solutions provides great data, great service, and great value.
