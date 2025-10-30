AccuPoint Solutions Appoints Kelly Gormley as Vice President of Client Relations & Sales

About

Founded in 2015, AccuPoint Solutions has established itself as the premier data provider, offering extensive experience and information for clients serving the insurance and financial advisor professions. AccuPoint Solutions’ mission is to help firms target and broaden their business results, using innovative technologies and data to provide deeper customer insights. Professional-IQ subscribers have access to extensive profile and contact data on insurance agencies, insurance agents, broker-dealers, registered representatives, RIAs, and IARs. Consumer-IQ users have access to hundreds of data points on approximately 290 million U.S. consumers over the age of 18. WebTRAC helps marketers understand more about their website traffic using superPIXEL technology. IntentTRAC analyzes data from over 60 billion URLs to uncover customer intent. In addition to database subscriptions, AccuPoint Solutions provides customized file delivery, customized reporting, data matching and cleansing, email distribution services, outbound calling services, and other custom services. Now in its seventh year, the FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms ranked by CNBC, uses a proprietary methodology developed by AccuPoint Solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, AccuPoint Solutions provides great data, great service, and great value. To learn more, please visit https://www.accupointsolutions.com/ To learn more about the CNBC FA 100 list visit https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/financial-advisor-100-methodology-2025.html

