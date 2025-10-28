AccuPoint Solutions Appoints Tim Whiting as Chief Revenue Officer

Tim Whiting Chief Revenue Officer AccuPoint Solutions Logo

AVON BY THE SEA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuPoint Solutions – an innovative technology company specializing in industry data services, focused on insurance agents, insurance agencies, financial advisors, and advisory firms – today announced that financial services veteran executive Tim Whiting has, as of October 1, 2025, joined the firm to serve as Chief Revenue Officer.In this role, Whiting will be responsible for the continued growth of AccuPoint Solutions’ customer centric data services to help clients with their sales, marketing, recruiting, and data analytics efforts. Additionally, he will support new product launches, including AccuPoint’s Agency database, superPIXEL Intent technology, and Intent Information offerings.Whiting brings with him over 20 years of experience in the financial services and advisory professions, having served most recently as Chief Growth Officer for ClientWise. Previously he was the Chief Revenue Officer for the Investments & Wealth Institute (formerly IMCA). Prior to the Institute, he oversaw all aspects of sales and marketing for SourceMedia’s Investment Advisor Group (now Arizent), including their flagship brand Financial Planning. Prior to SourceMedia, he was the Corporate Relations Manager for the Financial Planning Association (FPA). Whiting earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Richmond. He will be based in Ridgewood, New Jersey.“AccuPoint Solutions has two primary databases, Professional-IQTM and Consumer-IQTM, providing the unique ability to serve B2B marketers with data on insurance agents and agencies and financial advisors, registered reps, RIA’s and other channels, as well as consumers, providing our subscribers with expanded profile data,” Whiting said. “We pride ourselves on the quality of our data, and our expanded capabilities to provide intent data, making it more efficient for marketers to identify and target key customers. I’m thrilled to be joining AccuPoint Solutions at this dynamic juncture.”“For the past decade, AccuPoint Solutions focused on building high quality databases that are trusted by Fortune 500 Companies and Small Businesses alike,” notes Gary Weber, the Founder, President & CEO of AccuPoint Solutions. “What differentiates AccuPoint Solutions from other firms is that we are privately held and can take a more client centric approach. We pride ourselves on the quality and breadth of our data, and depth of our experience, and ability to create value through understanding our customers’ data needs,” Weber continued, “The addition of Tim to our team is a major step forward in furthering our mission to create value through understanding”ABOUT ACCUPOINT SOLUTIONSFounded in 2015, AccuPoint Solutions has established itself as the premier data provider, offering extensive experience and information for clients serving the insurance and financial advisor professions. AccuPoint Solutions’ mission is to help firms target and broaden their business results, using innovative technologies and data to provide deeper customer insights.Professional-IQTM subscribers have access to insurance agencies, insurance agents, broker-dealers, registered representatives, RIAs, and IARs. Consumer-IQTM users have access to hundreds of data points on over 280 million consumers. WebTRAC helps marketers understand more about their website traffic using superPIXEL technology. IntentTRAC analyzes data from over 60 billion URLs to uncover customer intent. In addition to database subscriptions, AccuPoint Solutions provides customized file delivery, customized reporting, data matching and cleansing, email distribution services, outbound calling services, and other custom services.Now in its seventh year, the FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms ranked by CNBC, uses a proprietary methodology developed by AccuPoint Solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, AccuPoint Solutions provides great data, great service, and great value.

