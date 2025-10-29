BRYAN GRANUM ANNOUNCES SOCIAL VOCATIONAL SERVICES OPENING AT PIAZZA DEL FIORE

Welcoming Social Vocational Services to Piazza del Fiore exemplifies our vision of creating spaces that truly serve the entire community” — Bryan Granum

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Granum is pleased to announce that Social Vocational Services (SVS), a leading provider of community-based programs, will open a new location at Piazza del Fiore, North Fresno's premier lifestyle shopping and dining destination. This addition reinforces Bryan Granum's commitment to creating inclusive community spaces that serve all residents of the Central Valley.The arrival of SVS at Piazza del Fiore represents a meaningful expansion of services in the Woodward Park area, where demand for specialized support programs has grown significantly. With over 45 years of experience, SVS brings an established track record of innovative, community-integrated programming to one of Fresno's most vibrant commercial centers."Welcoming Social Vocational Services to Piazza del Fiore exemplifies our vision of creating spaces that truly serve the entire community," said Bryan Granum. "This partnership not only addresses a critical need for accessible services in North Fresno but also enriches our tenant mix with an organization that shares our values of inclusion and community engagement."About Bryan GranumBryan Granum is a leader in commercial real estate development and management, dedicated to creating spaces that enhance communities and support economic growth. His innovative approach emphasizes sustainability and modern convenience, ensuring his properties meet the evolving needs of the public.For more information about Social Vocational Services or Piazza del Fiore, please contact press@beamand.co.

