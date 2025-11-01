Bryan Granum Announces Sequoia Brewing Reopening at Piazza del Fiore

We're excited to welcome Sequoia Brewing back to Piazza del Fiore.” — Bryan Granum

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequoia Brewing is reopening its doors at Piazza del Fiore, located at the corner of Champlain and Perrin. The craft brewery and restaurant will once again serve its award-winning beers and made-from-scratch menu to the Fresno community."We're excited to welcome Sequoia Brewing back to Piazza del Fiore," said Bryan Granum. "Scott Miller knows how to run a great operation, and we're glad he's leading Sequoia Brewing. This reopening brings a proven dining and entertainment destination back to the center, and we believe it will be a significant addition to the neighborhood."Sequoia Brewing has built a loyal following throughout Central California for its commitment to quality craft beer and elevated casual dining. The reopening marks an important moment for both the brand and the center, adding to the area's growing reputation as a hub for local dining, entertainment, and community gathering.About Sequoia BrewingSequoia Brewing is a Central California craft brewery and restaurant serving handcrafted beers and quality food in a community-focused environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.